Auburn First Baptist Church to host medical debt panel with experts on Sunday evening

On Sunday, Auburn First Baptist Church will host a public event to address medical debt as a part of its involvement in East Meets Debt, an initiative involving area churches and a foundation.

The event, which begins at 5 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall, will feature a panel of regional experts who will talk about the burden of medical debt on families. Topics will include unsurmountable medical bills, ruined credit, bankruptcy and homelessness.

Panelists scheduled to participate are Frances Ford, Alabama health care coordinator and executive director of Sowing Seeds of Hope, a housing solution nonprofit; Dr. Gwen Cattledge, a professor in Mercer University’s Department of Public Health; and Sutricia Johnson, director of case management at East Alabama Medical Center.

“We wanted folks with on-the-ground experience,” said the Rev. Tripp Martin, pastor of Auburn First Baptist. “But also someone who can talk about the larger statistics and larger situation.”

Martin said the idea for East Meets Debt came from a national charity that pays off medical debt for “pennies on the dollar.”

“We partnered with several churches locally, as well as East Alabama Medical Center, and they identified a group of families that are self-payers that do not have insurance and live below the federal poverty line,” Tripp said. “If we can pay an amount of this debt, 2% on the dollar … [EAMC] agreed to forgive the rest of the debt that was owed.”

Laura Eason, the chaplain at EAMC, helped Tripp begin East Meets Debt in 2019. Others have joined since the group’s inception, Eason said, including Cornerstone Church of Auburn, First Presbyterian Church of Auburn and the Hudson Family Foundation.

Since 2019, Eason said, each church has raised money in different ways to meet the need they see in their community. According to statistics provided by the East Meets Debt initiative, nearly 20% of east Alabama residents live below the poverty line. The national average is 11.1%.

“A lot of folks with medical debt are forced to make very difficult choices,” Eason said. “They have to make choices on whether to spend money on food, or rent, or clothing, or maybe other necessities like their prescription drugs. It really does affect a lot of folks. … Medical debt can be devastating for families.”

In accordance with HIPPA laws, the churches will never know the families to whom they are giving. Eason said she believes this a practical way for them to act in accordance with Matthew 25.

“The Bible basically says, ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength, and love your neighbor as yourself,” said Eason, who will be giving an update on the East Meets Debt during Sunday’s program. “This is a great way for these churches to come together to love God and love our neighbor.”

Martin said another motivation to hold Sunday’s panel came from an initiative of Auburn First Baptist called “A Place at the Table,” which involved dedicating a new communion table at the church last week.

“It’s the idea of building community within the church and serving the community beyond the church, that everyone has a place at that table,” Martin said.

Martin said his own church has long had “a sense of compassion and empathy for those who are vulnerable,” and that the church’s goal for the Sunday’s event is to spread knowledge on the issue to the Auburn community.

“Because the more we can understand, the better neighbors we can be,” Martin said.

The public is welcome to attend Sunday’s event, which starts at 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Martin said that Eason will be giving an update on East Meets Debt during the program.

Auburn First Baptist Church is at 128 E. Glenn Ave. For more information, visit www.auburnfbc.org/MedDebt.