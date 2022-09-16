Auburn football helped save Todd Bennett from combat trauma, and now he's inviting others to join him

Auburn football is good therapy, and Todd Bennett knows this firsthand.

Bennett was wounded in 2009 while on a combat mission in Iraq, and afterward he struggled to be around groups of people.

“It just really changed my life and kind of opened me up," Bennett said. "I wouldn’t even walk into Walmart back then, nowhere near crowds."

While he was stationed in Fort Bliss, Texas, a charity called Gameday for Heroes took Bennett, an Auburn alumnus, back to the Plains with other veterans to see the Tigers play Texas A&M in 2010.

"That game was one of those kinds of 'aha' moments that, like, I can feel comfortable with my brothers and sisters in the military and ended up in a huge stadium again,” Bennett said.

When Bennett retired from the Army in 2015, he moved back to Auburn and started volunteering with Gameday for Heroes.

Today, Bennett is CEO of the organization.

Gameday for Heroes, based in Columbus, Georgia, gives out 10,000 tickets a year for collegiate sporting events across the country to active-duty military, any veteran that's been honorably discharged, and wounded heroes.

“Auburn is still the biggest place that we send military and veterans,” said Bennett, 57, and says the Auburn athletics department donates hundreds of tickets per game to the organization.

“It's therapeutic when our military are able to get together and hang out, be themselves and be around other people that deal with the same kind of things that they deal with,” Bennett said. “The biggest secret to our program is veterans being with other veterans. Because when your military career gets ripped away from you, that is one of the bigger things that goes, along with the moral injury of combat. You miss that.”

Bennett often refers to "moral injury." According to an information paper from the U.S. Department of Affairs, moral injury is "the distressing psychological, behavioral, social and sometimes spiritual aftermath of exposure to ... events that contradict deeply held moral beliefs and expectations."

Gameday for Heroes began in 2007 when founder Jana Tarleton and the Columbus-Phenix City Auburn Club started buying tickets for Auburn games and giving them to soldiers at Fort Benning.

Bennett says he relishes the chance to spend time with men and women who've made huge sacrifices for their country, and understands firsthand how Gameday for Heroes can help veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury.

“It gives back to me more than I ever give to it,” he said. “Because, you know, it's almost like still being in the military because I've got this group of soldiers and airmen and sailors that have suffered through the same kind of thing. They're just looking for a way to get active again and regain their lives.”

Gameday for Heroes provides a full game-day experience for ticket holders. The tailgating starts three hours before the game, and veterans get to soak up Auburn traditions including Tiger Walk. Sponsors help provide everything from tents to food.

“We do a tailgate for them before the game, which helps a lot, especially our members with PTSD or TBI,” Bennett said. “It is a great opportunity to get them together to tailgate, meeting other veterans where they feel comfortable, and next thing you know they're in a stadium with 87,000 people. It's a really wonderful program.”

In addition to providing tickets for athletic events, Gameday for Heroes also provides mental health counseling for soldiers and veterans. That program uses hunting and fishing trips, sports camps at universities and even an annual trip to Israel to give hope.

“It's the program that we use for the military members that are in most need, that are in that place where the moral injury of combat has got them to the point where they're even thinking about taking their own lives,” Bennett said. “That program has a 100% success rate of bringing people back and not having that issue anymore. So that's an amazing program.”

For more information, including how to donate tickets, visit www.gamedayforheroes.org