Community organizations and businesses have been gearing up for 2023 football season, which kicks off on Saturday.

You can start your Friday morning with a prayer event at Toomer’s Corner and finish your evening shopping at a downtown business.

Residents and visiting fans can visit the Auburn University Raptor Center Friday afternoon to learn about birds of prey and watch them fly. The raptor center will host the educational shows 4 p.m. every Friday, before home games.

Each show features hawks, falcons, eagles and other birds of prey and gives visitors the opportunity to learn interesting facts about natural history, conservation and rehabilitation.

Don’t miss the Auburn football game on Saturday against the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Whether you’re in Jordan-Hare Stadium, tailgating downtown or watching from home, remember to wear white in support of the Auburn Tigers.

Check out the list below for more detail about what’s happening this weekend.

Friday

Blessing at the Corner: Hoffman Rhyne, president and dean of academics at Christ Our Redeemer Seminary will pray over the city at 8 a.m. on Friday at Toomer’s Corner. The community is invited for a time of fellowship, reflection and prayer.

Come Home to the Corner: The Auburn Downtown Merchants Association will be hosting this event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in downtown Auburn. This event will be held every Friday evening before a home football game and will include live music and extended shopping hours at downtown businesses. For more information, visit the Downtown Auburn website.

Football, Fans and Feathers: Auburn University Raptor Center offers fans the opportunity to see an educational raptor show at 4 p.m. every Friday before a home football game. The hour-long program is held at the center’s 350-seat Edgar B. Carter Educational Amphitheater on 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive. The event is free for children age three and under. Tickets are $8 for pre-k through high school students and $10 for adults. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine website.

Saturday

Choctafaula Wagon Ride: Chocatafaula, an agritourism focused farm located in Auburn, will be offering educational wagon rides to see exotic animals from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The first ride begins at 9 a.m. with one following each hour. The farm located at 929 Lee Road 14 will also have a petting zoo, play area, food and drinks. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, visit the Choctafaula website.

AU Football vs. UMASS: Auburn University kicks off the first home football game of the season on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Fans are asked to wear white. To view Auburn’s season schedule, visit the Auburn Tigers sports website.

Sunday

AU Soccer vs. American: Auburn women’s soccer team will play American on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Auburn Soccer Complex on 730 Biggio Drive. To view the 2023 women’s soccer schedule, visit the Auburn Tigers sports website.

Super Sunday Rides at Chewacla: From 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, you can join the Super Sunday Rides, a bike ride at the Chewacla State Park at 124 Shell Toomer Parkway in Auburn. The cost to enter the state park is as follows: $4 for adults, $2 for senior adults and children ages 4 to 11 and free for children age 4 or younger. For more info, visit the Auburn-Opelika Tourism’s website.