Auburn gets a Fuzzy's Taco Shop, and the first one ever to have a drive-thru

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, a new fast casual Mexican restaurant, is preparing to open its Auburn location in just over a month on South College Street.

Fuzzy’s was approved for a restaurant liquor license at Auburn City Council’s meeting on Tuesday.

In addition to serving breakfast, the restaurant will also have a full bar.

“We’re primarily known for our tacos, but we have great quesadillas,” said Richard Maddox, franchise owner. “My favorite is the shrimp quesadilla.”

Maddox said the restaurant, which has a menu available online, makes all of its food fresh.

“We chop all of our own vegetables,” he said. “We make all of our own ingredients. It’s homemade cooking.”

Though the chain has almost 150 locations nationwide, Auburn will have the first Fuzzy’s location with a drive-thru, Maddox said.

Auburn, he said, is “a great market” because of how fast it is growing. His company will be building 50 Fuzzy’s locations across the Southeast over the next seven years, he said.

“My developing partner was familiar with that location and he went to school at Auburn, so it just was a good fit,” Maddox said.

While an exact date for the grand opening has not been determined, Maddox said they are aiming for July 15.

“I want people to understand that we value their time and their business, and we're going to treat them accordingly,” he said. “It'll be top-notch service, Southern hospitality, but with a Mexican flair — Southwestern flair. We just look forward to being part of the community.”

Maddox said the restaurant is looking to hire around 80 people and wants to put together a “very, very nice employee proposition.”

“We want to be not a place to work, but the only place to work,” he said.