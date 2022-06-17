Auburn gets its first Wing Stop, and another is in the works for Opelika

Wing Stop is opening its first restaurant in the Auburn-Opelika area on Monday.

The new store will be at 231 North Dean Road in Auburn, directly across from Kroger, and a future store is in the works for Opelika.

The restaurant will be mostly take-out. Carteina Riddick, director of operations for Peachtree Restaurant Group, the chain that owns the new Wing Stop, said she has big hopes for the business.

“To open a business and go into a new area, a new community, you have to have a big heart,” Riddick said. “The food is good, but still, the service is more. You have to please your customers and keep them coming back. We don’t want just one-time customers, we want repeat customers. I want all my customers to be regulars.”

Wing lovers can expect a variety of flavors ranging from mild and atomic to Spicy Korean, Mango Habanero and much more.

“We put a lot of hard work into it,” Riddick said.

The wings are served with homemade ranch and blue cheese dressing, and sides include hand-cut French fries and Cajun corn. Desserts and more than 200 drinks are available as well. Beer will be added to the menu once the city approves the business’ alcohol license.

Riddick said she has been hard at work the past few days making friends and preparing the Auburn community for the new Wing Stop. She recently fed the Fire Department on East Magnolia Avenue, the Wells Fargo bank branch on North Gay Street, and all the neighboring businesses in her plaza, she said.

“It went great,” she said. “I went in that morning, asked the fire fighters how many people were on duty and said that I would like to feed them lunch. They were very excited.”

Riddick returned at 11:30 with enough food to feed 20 people, she said, and she did the same for both the bank and her business neighbors.

She said she even fed a military veteran who walked into the store and asked if they were open.

The Auburn location is just the latest in a series of new Wing Stops that Peachtree Restaurant Group is opening across the Southeast. It has recently opened stores in Chattanooga Tenn., Atlanta and Savannah Ga. It also owns two stores in Columbus, Ga., and is planning to open another in Opelika in the near future. The company is planning an additional 24 locations as well. According to Riddick, it also owns more than 80 Wendy’s locations.

The Auburn Wing Stop opens at 11 a.m. on Monday, and its hours will be 11 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

“We heard good things about Auburn,” Riddick said. “We were able to get this location near the college, and we’re very excited, so hopefully we’re going to gain a lot of business.”