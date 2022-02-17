Auburn girl wanted everybody to enjoy Girl Scout cookies, so she partnered with local food pantry

When Peyton Allison, a 9-year-old Girl Scout, began her cookie sale in January, she knew she wanted to sell thousands of boxes. But she also wanted to use the treats to make a difference.

She needed a plan.

That is when Peyton and her mother, Danielle Allison, came up with an idea to donate 1,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to the Community Market, an extension of the Food Bank of East Alabama which provides food relief for low-income Lee County residents. They planned to achieve this goal by encouraging people to purchase boxes of cookies online and have them shipped directly to the center.

Peyton said her greatest concern was making sure the less fortunate in the area felt included during this Girl Scout cookie season.

“I didn’t want anybody to feel left out,” Peyton said. “I didn’t want people who are poor or didn’t have a lot of money to see someone else enjoying the cookies and feel like they didn’t have a chance to have some too. I thought it would be a really good idea to share some this year.”