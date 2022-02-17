Auburn girl wanted everybody to enjoy Girl Scout cookies, so she partnered with local food pantry

When Peyton Allison, a 9-year-old Girl Scout, began her cookie sale in January, she knew she wanted to sell thousands of boxes. But she also wanted to use the treats to make a difference.
She needed a plan.
That is when Peyton and her mother, Danielle Allison, came up with an idea to donate 1,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to the Community Market, an extension of the Food Bank of East Alabama which provides food relief for low-income Lee County residents. They planned to achieve this goal by encouraging people to purchase boxes of cookies online and have them shipped directly to the center.
Peyton said her greatest concern was making sure the less fortunate in the area felt included during this Girl Scout cookie season.
“I didn’t want anybody to feel left out,” Peyton said. “I didn’t want people who are poor or didn’t have a lot of money to see someone else enjoying the cookies and feel like they didn’t have a chance to have some too. I thought it would be a really good idea to share some this year.”
“When we first heard about the idea, we loved it,” said Mattie Subba, coordinator of Community Market of East Alabama. “We try to make sure that everyone has an enjoyable experience when it comes to providing them with different kinds of desserts, but it’s not every day that we come across novelty items such as Girl Scout cookies. To have those readily available for our clients without them having to spend the money out of their pocket is a big deal for them right now.”
Subba said it’s the first time the market has received a large Girl Scout Cookies donation in its almost 20-year existence.
Since the initiative began, Peyton said she is close to reaching her goal at the Community Market. As of early February, the pantry had received about 800 boxes of cookies. Donations have been made by local businesses, churches, and even people from as California, Chicago, Nebraska and Texas.
“Words can’t explain how grateful we are for all the help,” Peyton’s mother said.
Though the Girl Scout cookie sale ends in March, Peyton’s service to the Community Market will not be over.
Peyton and her Troop will conduct a community service project at the pantry, using the profits from the cookie sale to purchase toiletry-based items to make personal and baby care bags.
“I know that people come to the market to get food or canned goods, but some people may also need other things to take care of themselves like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and soap,” Peyton said. “We wanted to help even more while we had the money.”
Top Girl Scout cookie sellers stand to win prizes, but Peyton said there’s a much bigger reward.
“If you sell a lot of cookies, you can win stuff animals or earn badges for your uniform, but it feels better knowing that I could help my community in some way,” she said. “I am glad I could use the cookies to give back.”
To send cookies to Community Market, go to https://bit.ly/gscookiespa and click on “Start Direct Ship Order.”