Auburn grad who witnessed both the Kopper Kettle Explosion and 9/11 to speak at St. Dunstan's and Boykin Center

Two historic events loom large in the mind of James Patterson, an Auburn graduate and retired U.S. diplomat. Those two events: the Kopper Kettle Explosion of Jan. 15, 1978, and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Patterson was a witness to both. He will speak at two events in Auburn in the coming weeks about these events and their impact on his life.

The first will be at St Dunstan’s Episcopal Church on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. Patterson will read from a historic sermon written by the Rev. Rod Sinclair about the explosion.

The second speaking engagement, titled “Explosions In My Life,” will be held at the Boykin Community Center in Auburn on Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. For this speech, Patterson will talk about what he witnessed at both the Kopper Kettle explosion in Auburn, and on 9/11 when he worked in Washington D.C. as a diplomat.

Additionally, throughout January, the Auburn Public Library is displaying photos from the Kopper Kettle explosion to commemorate the event’s 45th anniversary.

“I wanted to add some context of what happened,” Patterson, now 68, said of the Kopper Kettle explosion. “I wanted people to remember Reverend Sinclair’s sermon and his bravery that morning. And I wanted also to add the context of the community unity after the explosion.”

The Kopper Kettle was a small restaurant that sat at the corner of East Magnolia and North Gay Street. Like many buildings in downtown, it also had apartments above it that students rented out. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Jan. 15, 1978, when hardly anyone was out and moving, a gas leak in the Kopper Kettle exploded.

Patterson, then a college kid at Auburn University, was running late for church at St. Dunstan’s that Sunday morning. He had a job at the university and was going to service before work. The service was supposed to begin at 8:30 a.m. Patterson was just one block away when the explosion happened.

“At that moment, there was a big fireball in the sky and the heavy, heavy black smoke,” he said. “At the top of it where there was blue sky, and high up in the sky were big pieces of the building like the roof, just an incredible sight to see pieces of a building that high up in the sky.”

He added, “You couldn’t print exactly what I said when I saw that.”

Miraculously, no one was hurt that morning. Most of the students were out of town, or not home for various reasons. Patterson said the explosion was felt, if not heard, by people across Auburn.

According to Patterson, the stained-glass window at St. Dunstan’s, half a block away from the explosion, was pulled out of place by the force of the blast. There was wreckage everywhere.

“Windows all through the area, they were blown out because of the impact of the intensity of the explosion,” he said. “It was just like, I don’t know, 10 tons of dynamite. It was an enormously powerful explosion.”

The only other witness to the event was said to be Rev. Rod Sinclair of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church. Sinclair, who passed away in 2018, had been at the church preparing his sermon. Patterson recalls that Sinclair had initially thought a plane had crashed in downtown Auburn when he heard the explosion. He said the reverend was incredibly brave in those moments after the explosion.

“He was out there on the streets,” Patterson said. “He was talking to the people. He gave a blessing to the people who were working there, the responders. He gave blessings to everyone he counseled and the students in the church who came in who had been scared and awakened by this. And he was just a very brave, courageous, dedicated minister, and someone that I respected very, very much.”

Sinclair presented a sermon about the tragedy in the following weeks, appropriately called “Explosions.” In 2018, that sermon was made a part of Congressional record.

This is the sermon that Patterson will read from when he speaks at St. Dunstan’s on Jan. 15.

“I always had that to look back at and be grateful that I wasn’t closer to the church that morning, that I wasn’t on time to get there for the service,” Patterson said. “I was very grateful that no one else was hurt or injured either.”

When the attacks on 9/11 happened, Sinclair was once again present, but at a distance. He was employed as a diplomat with the U.S. Government and lived in Washington D.C. His apartment was on the other side of the Potomac River from the Pentagon.

When the plane crashed into the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Patterson felt the windows in his apartment shake.

“I had already seen on TV, the planes had attacked the World Trade Center,” he said. “And it was again that feeling about being at the Kopper Kettle in Auburn… just standing there, stunned, like what’s happening here?”

Patterson said when the first plane flew into the World Trade Center, he thought it had to be small plane. Then he saw the second plane and realized it was a jet liner.

“It was like that moment in Auburn when you’re looking at what’s happened, and you say, ‘How could this be happening?’”

Patterson escaped another potentially deadly scenario that day. The plane that crashed in Pennsylvania was reportedly en route to crash into the White House.

“I lived at that time on 24th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue,” Patterson said. “So I was just eight blocks away from the White House.”

Patterson will talk about the intersections in his life between 9/11 and the Kopper Kettle on Jan. 17 at the Boykin Center. He said the title for the speaking engagement and photo series at the Auburn Library is pulled from the Beatles song “In My Life.”

“I just put the explosions in front of it,” he said. “Explosions In My Life. You can’t go wrong using the title of a Beatles song or lyric from Beatles song because people all over the world know them.”

Patterson remembers well the Auburn community coming together after the explosion at the Kopper Kettle. It’s a big part of why he wanted to come back and speak at both St. Dunstan’s and to the city.

“I also had an appreciation of being in a place like Auburn where I saw the unity and the spirit that happened after that,” he said. “And I think that’s one of the strengths that Auburn offered students for a lot of years. It’s the sense of caring, the sense of community, the sense of something that is bigger than one person, that is that thing that we call the Auburn Spirit.”