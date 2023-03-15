Auburn graduate Charity Lawson will be with next Bachelorette for season 20 of the reality television dating show on ABC.

The announcement from ABC came on Tuesday night that Lawson, a 27-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga., will be the next lead of “The Bachelorette” which will likely air in the summer.

Lawson was one of 32 contestants on the current season of The Bachelor but will next be featured as the central figure in the next season of The Bachelorette.

Lawson graduated from Auburn in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation and disability, and in 2022 she earned her Master of Education in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

In an Instagram post from May 6, 2022, the day before she graduated with her Masters degree, she stated that she found her calling at Auburn University.

"The past 6 years at Auburn has been an experience of a lifetime, one that I don't take for granted," the post said. "I've been challenged, pushed and molded into the woman I am today. Looking back on my journey, I've met the most incredible people, professors, created the BEST memories, but most importantly, unconsciously, I walked right into my calling."

As a therapist, Lawson's populations of interest include trauma, child developmental disorders, anxiety, veterans, couples and families.

Her LinkedIn bio says, “I carry a strong passion for helping others and am a strong advocate for promoting self-care and wellness. My goal is, wherever I may go, I want to leave an impact on someone's life by ensuring and fulfilling positive change for humanity, while also connecting and promoting a diverse environment that creates long-lasting interpersonal relationships.”

In January, Lawson made her appearance on the latest season of The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross serving as the titular bachelor, but she was sent home after making it to the final four. She will now be the titular bachelorette in the spinoff series that features one central female with 32 men vying for her affection.

Lawson was eliminated after the hometown episode, which aired on Monday, when Shallcross visited the families of the final four candidates. After what seemed like a successful visit meeting Lawson’s family in Columbus, Ga., Shallcross ultimately decided to send her home telling her that he “couldn’t give her the love she deserves.”

Now Lawson will return to the spotlight with another chance to find love as the next Bachelorette.

During the “Women Tell All” special that aired Tuesday night, host Jesse Palmer surprised Lawson with the news. After the initial shock, Lawson said “absolutely yes” to becoming the next lead.

“I’m the bachelorette! Like, I can’t even say that without crying, screaming, but I am the next bachelorette. It’s me,” she said. “I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life, and it blows my mind that I can meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after.”