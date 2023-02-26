This Sunday Auburn will be hosting the War Eagle Run Fest, and one participant will be able to say he’s completed his 50th half marathon on the 50-yard line of Jordan-Hare Stadium.

In 2015, Auburn graduate Michael Pittman, 32, set out on a goal to run a half marathon in every state.

So far he’s raced in 47 states plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. After the half marathon in Auburn, Ala., he’ll have two more states to go to – Massachusetts in May and Montana in June.

Pittman decided to take up running in college after finishing his high school career in competitive rowing. He attended his first half marathon in Charleston, S.C., and thought it was a great way to see the city as well as stay in shape.

“I just jumped right into it. My first year, I did about 11 or 12 half marathons,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced him to take a short break as most of the races were canceled, but once he was able to find races again, he continued to check states off his list.

“That first race back felt like maybe we’re returning to normal a little bit,” he said.

Pittman’s top three favorite locations to race so far are Maui, Hawaii; Boise, Idaho; and Lake Placid, N.Y.

As an Auburn graduate, Pittman was looking for a way to tie in the city that holds a special place in his heart. Wanting to come back to Auburn to complete a race, he decided to make it a special one to remember.

“I really love Auburn and I thought it’d be a fun way to do the 50th half marathon on the 50 yard-line,” he said.

Pittman graduated from Auburn University in 2013 with a business degree and has stayed involved with the College of Business through the alumni program, of which he was the president for about two years. He currently works in Atlanta with Google on the financial team focusing on global server operations.

Pittman said he feels proud to reach this goal and grateful he was able to. Once he completes his list, he’s considering making a new goal to run a half marathon in every continent. He said he’ll keep running as long as his knees hold up.

The War Eagle Run Fest begins and ends in the Jorgan-Hare Stadium. The route takes runners past popular sites like Toomer’s Corner, the Auburn University President’s House, the football practice fields, the Neville Arena and more.

There is also a 5K event and a kid’s mile event for kids 12 years old and younger. The event starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday. For more information or to sign up visit the War Eagle Run Fest website.

The Auburn Police Department reminds citizens there will be road closures and additional lane shifts between 7 and 11 a.m. along Glenn Avenue from College Street to Dean Road and on East Samford Avenue from East University Drive to South College Street.