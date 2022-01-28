Auburn ‘greetings’ mural celebrating the Plains could face removal because of city art ban

Chris Ceman points to a painted depiction of Samford Hall in the letter U. It’s his favorite part of a new mural spelling out “Auburn” gracing a side wall of the Auburn Bedzzz Express location, but the piece could face removal because of city ordinance.
“For 10 years, the only thing we had up there (on the wall) was three crepe myrtles, but one day … we were like, ‘We should put a mural up,’” Ceman, the district manager, said. “That was like three years ago, but finally last year (we’re) like, ‘Hey, let’s do it.’”
The store contracted an artist from Birmingham to paint a “Greetings from Auburn” mural that features things relevant to Auburn and Auburn University like Toomer’s Drugs and the Kick Six. It’s even struck up name, image and likeness deals with athletes to take photos with the art piece.
Now, the mural, which welcomes Opelika Road drivers traveling into Auburn, is the subject of a dispute between the City of Auburn and Bedzzz Express franchisee Austin Bond. Bond operates the Auburn store in addition to others throughout the state.
“I did not realize this, but it technically is against Auburn ordinance, which is unusual,” Bond said. “I understand trying to control quality of work, but … I don’t think I should have to go and fight and try to argue that it’s art.”
As it turns out, the Auburn City Council adopted ordinance in 2010 prohibiting the display of murals in city limits unless businesses apply for a zoning variance with the city’s planning department. Bond didn’t apply for that process before the mural was painted. He now has to contest the artwork with the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment.
The city officially defines a mural as “a sign that consists of graphics or a work of art that is painted, drawn or applied to an exterior wall.” City ordinance states that murals that are permitted can’t feature advertising or logos of a business and should represent a “creative idea that is expressed in a form and manner as to primarily provide aesthetic enjoyment for the viewer.”
Bond said it isn’t the first time he’s faced a situation like this.
“We were looking to do a mural in Oxford, Miss. for Ole Miss, and that city is very strict about (advertising in murals),” he said. “You can do a mural, but it just can’t have anything in it that has to do with mattresses or sleep, in our case.”
The Auburn mural includes portions of logos from Chicken Salad Chick and Momma Goldberg’s Deli, franchises founded on the Plains, but it doesn’t advertise Bedzzz Express or include elements relevant to the store. The logos of the franchises are only partially displayed, and Bond said their inclusion is is meant as part of an aim to include things quintessentially Auburn.
He said he hasn’t contacted Chicken Salad Chick or Momma Goldberg’s to receive permission on whether to use portions of their logos but said he has an existing positive relationship with Stacy Brown, the founder of Chicken Salad Chick. Her main restaurant in Auburn is visible from the Bedzzz Express storefront.
“I’m happy to modify that if that needs to be changed,” Bond said. “With Bruce (Pearl) getting us to No. 1 (in Auburn men’s basketball), I’d probably put Bruce’s face right there.”
Bond may need to modify it regardless of permission or intent in order to comply with the ordinance if the board allows the mural, according to Logan Kipp, a principal planner in the City of Auburn’s planning department.
“If a mural was advertising for a different business that is not on that property, that would be in violation of our zoning ordinance as well,” Kipp said. “For us, it’s more trying to avoid copyright information.”
Katie Robison, another principal planner with Auburn’s planning department, has been in talks with Bond on the matter. She said people may submit an appeal to the board, whose members can choose whether to grant a variance in zoning to a property to allow a mural, but it comes with a cost.
“The Board of Zoning Adjustment hears appeals to interpretations of the zoning ordinance as well as variance requests, and there is an application and a fee (of $75) associated with those requests,” Robison said. “There are also additional adjoining property fees for letters we mail out to adjoining property owners regarding the public hearing.”
If the board elects to deny Bond the zoning variance, he can appeal in a process that moves through the Lee County Circuit Court. If he leaves the mural on display as is without being granted the variance or winning an appeal, he may be fined up to $500 each day until his business “(conforms) to the zoning ordinance,” Robison said. In other words, he’d have to remove the mural.
Bond has been in a back-and-forth discussion with the planning department over the mural since last fall, when the department received a complaint not long after the art was finished. The Board of Zoning Adjustment has delayed its decision twice after there weren’t enough members for a vote at the December meeting and again when Bond wasn’t able to make the January meeting.
The city’s planning department previously discussed creating an Auburn Public Art Commission last summer at a called work session after the topic remained on the backburner for a couple years. This would have modified or eliminated the ordinance Bond is now in violation of.
“The impetus of (the art commission) looking at murals was to see if the Planning Commission had any desire to allow murals,” Robison said.
She said there hasn’t been any movement on further developing the idea since then, and she’s not sure when or if it’ll resume. The planning department doesn’t regularly have work sessions unlike the City Council.
Bond said he feels the situation is disheartening given people have stopped by his store to take photos with the mural for social media. He said he’d like to see the City of Auburn embrace murals and create a transparent submission process.
“Cities never have enough money, but then they spend money and time arguing about something like this,” Bond said. “I understand trying to keep (Auburn) attractive so there's not graffiti out there, but that can be easily solved with a simple application process requiring a digital mock-up of what (art) is going to look like beforehand.”
The mural will be up for discussion again at the next Board of Zoning Adjustment meeting on Feb. 2. It’ll be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Auburn City Council chambers.