Auburn ‘greetings’ mural celebrating the Plains could face removal because of city ordinance on art

He said he hasn’t contacted Chicken Salad Chick or Momma Goldberg’s to receive permission on whether to use portions of their logos but said he has an existing positive relationship with Stacy Brown, the founder of Chicken Salad Chick. Her main restaurant in Auburn is visible from the Bedzzz Express storefront.

“I’m happy to modify that if that needs to be changed,” Bond said. “With Bruce (Pearl) getting us to No. 1 (in Auburn men’s basketball), I’d probably put Bruce’s face right there.”

Bond may need to modify it regardless of permission or intent in order to comply with the ordinance if the board allows the mural, according to Logan Kipp, a principal planner in the City of Auburn’s planning department.

“If a mural was advertising for a different business that is not on that property, that would be in violation of our zoning ordinance as well,” Kipp said. “For us, it’s more trying to avoid copyright information.”

Katie Robison, another principal planner with Auburn’s planning department, has been in talks with Bond on the matter. She said people may submit an appeal to the board, whose members can choose whether to grant a variance in zoning to a property to allow a mural, but it comes with a cost.