Auburn Gunners are collecting donations for William Buechner Project Toy Drive until Dec. 16

The Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club of Auburn is partnering with Esperanza House to provide Christmas toys to children this year through the William Buechner Project Toy Drive.

Ruben Garza, president of Gunners of Auburn, said this is another way the motorcycle club can carry on the name of fallen Auburn police officer William Buechner who died in the line of duty in 2019.

“Our goal is to continue his legacy because Will meant a lot to the club, he meant a lot to the community in his sacrifice and what he did,” Garza said. “So it’s very important that we just keep his name going in all the little things that we do as a club.”

On the night of May 19, 2019, Buechner and two other officers, Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott, arrived at Arrowhead Mobile Home Park to answer a domestic disturbance call. While approaching the trailer, the suspect opened fire on the three officers, injuring Sistrunk and Elliott and fatally wounding Buechner, who passed away that night.

Buechner was 37 years old, had been an officer with the APD since 2006, had been a member of the Gunners for about eight years and had a wife and two children.

Garza said Buechner’s children meant a lot to him and he had a soft spot for kids, which is something the Gunners have taken into account as they honor his legacy.

Last year through the William Buechner Project, the Gunners raised funds to buy over 200 bicycles for children in different organizations.

Garza said it was amazing to see the smiles and the joy the bicycles brought to the children. This year they wanted to do something like that again to carry on Beuchner’s legacy but decided to do it a little differently. Instead of bicycles, they will be collecting toys until Dec. 16 to distribute to low-income families.

“It just brings joy to the club to give back, especially to a great organization like the Esperanza House,” Garza said.

Esperanza House is a Christian-based nonprofit organization that focuses on improving the quality of life for Hispanic children and families in the Auburn-Opelika area through youth development, childcare, education and advocacy. It was also one of the organizations that participated in last year’s bicycle drive.

Odalys Silvera, the executive director of Esperanza House, founded the organization in 2016 with the help of several other ladies including Carolyn Fichtner, one of the original board members.

Silvera said they created the organization with a goal to provide hope to local Hispanic families and help them not just survive but to thrive in the community.

Over the past nine years, Silvera said the organization has grown from serving seven low-income families to serving 279. She said they help children with homework through tutoring programs and help parents, who struggle with the language barrier, fill out school registration forms and other paperwork.

“The reason that we set it up was because we saw the need with the Hispanic community. God put it on my heart,” Silvera said.

Silvera described last year’s bicycle drive as a “wonderful event,” and she’s looking forward to seeing the positive impact the toy drive will have on the children in the community.

“I think it’s very important that we do this in order to keep (Buechner’s) name alive,” Silvera said. “He was a protector for the citizens of Auburn-Opelika and this is a way that we can keep his name alive.”

Fichtner said last year’s bicycle drive was a huge deal for the Esperanza kids who received them.

“For a lot of them, both of their parents are working, and so especially the kids that are the oldest kid in the family, they’re the ones translating,” Fichtner said. “It’s really hard for them to be a kid…So that’s kind of one of our goals is trying to get kids to be kids, to be able to have a childhood.”

The toys will be distributed to boys and girls ages 3 to 18 in the Auburn-Opelika area. Garza said they are looking for a wide variety of any type of gift, but they must be unwrapped and new.

Toy donations can be dropped off at Best Buy in Opelika located at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway during business hours now until Dec. 16. Donate funds through the Venmo app to @Gunners-LEMC and add “WBP Toy Drive” as a note.

Garza said after Dec. 16, he and the Gunners will plan a motorcycle ride to pick up the gifts and deliver them that weekend.