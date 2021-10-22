Auburn High building construction teacher wins national prize and $50,000

Auburn High School’s building construction teacher Jessica Bowlin won the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence on Thursday afternoon and was awarded $50,000. She'll keep $15,000 for herself, and the remaining $35,000 will go toward the high school's construction program, which she started in 2017.
The news was kept secret from Bowlin until Thursday. “I was under the impression that it was a lunchtime seminar for our students,” Bowlin said. “After the initial surprise of being walked on stage, I started to figure it out.”
Eric Smidt, the founder of Harbor Freight Tools, started the award program in 2017 for the purpose of recognizing teachers who inspire students to learn skilled trades that will prepare them for life after graduation.
“It’s really fulfilling to see students that I’ve taught go on to Auburn University for Building Science,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin said this was her third time applying for the Harbor Freight prize. Applicants are required to answer a series of questions and write essay answers as well as talk about their program, community involvement and their students.
This year after three rounds of judging, Bowlin was named one of 18 total winners out of 726 applicants from 49 states. She is one of two winners from Alabama.
“With the money we’ve won, I’m hoping to buy some software to teach architecture and will allow us to draft sketches, notes and dimensions,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin is now in her fifth year of teaching.
“The best part about teaching is when the kids have learned about safety and can finally get to the tools to start building,” Bowlin said. “I love seeing my students use the math they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it to something they’re working on in the shop.”
Bowlin said she was exposed to construction at the age of 10. Her grandfather and father had their own construction company that flipped houses. She and her brothers would help flip at least one house a year.
“That was a fun experience growing up, so I’ve always loved construction,” she said. “That’s what brought me to Auburn along with soccer.”
Bowlin played on the Auburn University women’s soccer team for four years. After graduating with a degree in Building Science in 2013, Bowlin worked as an assistant project manager at Turner Construction in Huntsville.
“It was a really great learning experience for me because that’s the kind of stuff they don’t really teach you throughout school, and I just fell in love with the trades,” Bowlin said.
After Bowlin got married, she moved back to Auburn and started working at Rabren General Contractors, the company that built Auburn High School.
“We wanted to settle down in Auburn, and that’s when Auburn High School asked me if I wanted to start the program,” she said.
Since then, Bowlin has also gotten involved in Professional Woman in Building, as well as Habitat for Humanity, which helps local families by building and repairing homes.
She has also helped her AHS students get involved with Habitat for Humanity by building storage sheds for Habitat families so they can have a place to store their lawnmowers and other outdoor equipment.
Over five years, Bowlin and her students have built sheds, playhouses, a tiny house and more.
“The tiny house we built was fully functional," Bowlin said. "We bought the trailer, which was the floor of the house. We build the walls and also did plumbing, electrical and mechanical work."
After 18 months, the tiny house was completed, sold to a local Realtor and is now located at Lake Harding.
Currently, Bowlin and her students are working on props and set designs for the school's fall production of “Mousetrap.”