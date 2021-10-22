Auburn High building construction teacher wins national prize and $50,000

“With the money we’ve won, I’m hoping to buy some software to teach architecture and will allow us to draft sketches, notes and dimensions,” Bowlin said.

Bowlin is now in her fifth year of teaching.

“The best part about teaching is when the kids have learned about safety and can finally get to the tools to start building,” Bowlin said. “I love seeing my students use the math they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it to something they’re working on in the shop.”

Bowlin said she was exposed to construction at the age of 10. Her grandfather and father had their own construction company that flipped houses. She and her brothers would help flip at least one house a year.

“That was a fun experience growing up, so I’ve always loved construction,” she said. “That’s what brought me to Auburn along with soccer.”

Bowlin played on the Auburn University women’s soccer team for four years. After graduating with a degree in Building Science in 2013, Bowlin worked as an assistant project manager at Turner Construction in Huntsville.