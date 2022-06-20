Auburn High student dies after car wreck on Thursday

An Auburn High School senior reportedly electrocuted after a car crash on Thursday has died, according to friends of the family.

Dylan Pegues, 17, was life-flighted to the Trauma and Burn ICU Center at UAB after an automobile crash on Thursday.

According to a GoFundMe page set up on Facebook, he hit a telephone pole during the wreck. His mother said in a Facebook post to friends that medical staff believe that when he stepped out of the car, he was electrocuted by a downed power line, and that he went into cardiac arrest.

"He had no pulse or heartbeat when the paramedics arrived at the scene," wrote his mother, Debbie Pegues. "The amazing medical team didn't give up and God brought him back, but he was without oxygen for some time."

Through Sunday afternoon, friends were sharing prayers and encouragement on Facebook. The GoFundMe page, which had an original goal of $15,000, had raised $48,760 as of Sunday evening.

The GoFundMe page describes Dylan, a rising Auburn High School senior, as a compassionate and creative person who started his own photography business, Pegues Photography. He also ran track and played soccer.

Staff writer Ansley Franco contributed to this report.

