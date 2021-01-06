Auburn hotel host venue for Miss Alabama USA, teen pageants

Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, Kelly Hutchinson, reacts to winning Miss Alabama USA during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
The Hotel at Auburn University will serve as the host venue for the Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA this weekend.
A new Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA will be crowned on Sunday with 26 contests vying for Miss Alabama USA 2021 and 41 contestants vying for the teen title.
The pageant will be in the hotel’s grand ballroom Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets range from $35 to $95 depending on seat location. Tickets can be purchased through the Miss Alabama USA website at
missalabamausa.com.
Miss Alabama USA and Auburn native Kelly Hutchinson completed as the Miss Opelika-Auburn titleholder before being crowned the state titleholder on Oct. 5, 2019. In November 5, 2020, Hutchinson was awarded fourth-runner up in the national Miss USA competition in Memphis, Tenn.
Facemasks will be required and there will be a temperature check upon entry into the ballroom.
If temperature is above 100.4 °F, a guest will not be permitted entry and their ticket will be forfeited.
The pageant will be broadcast live on pageantslive,com
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, Kelly Hutchinson, reacts to winning Miss Alabama USA during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
The top-15 Miss Alabama USA contests compete in swimwear during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
The top-5 Miss Alabama USA contestants.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Auburn-Opelika USA Kelly Hutchinson reacts to winning Miss Alabama USA 2020 during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Auburn-Opelika USA Kelly Hutchinson reacts to winning Miss Alabama USA 2020 during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Trussville Teen USA Alaya Robbins dances during the Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Auburn-Opelika USA Kelly Hutchinson reacts to winning Miss Alabama USA 2020 during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Dothan Teen USA, Joiner Hughes and Miss Birmingham Teen USA, Kennedy Whisenant dance during the Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss River Region Teen USA, Margaret Anne McNeill walks the stage during the Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss East Alabama USA, Laiken Baumgartner walks the stage during the Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, Kelly Hutchinson walks the stage during the Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Willow Point USA Lorin Holcombe competes in swimwear during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Lee County USA, Morgan MacDonald walks the stage during the Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Crimson USA Kristen Furr competes in swimwear during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Gadsden USA Erin Snow competes in swimwear during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Lee County USA Morgan MacDonald competes in swimwear during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Mobile Bay USA Bayley Albinger competes in swimwear during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Hoover USA Alex Denning competes in swimwear during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Yellowhammer USA Maggie Bollinger walks the stage during the Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Northwest Alabama Teen USA Natalie Robertson walks the stage during the Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Birmingham Teen USA Kennedy Whisenant reacts to making the top-10 during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Shelby County Teen USA Peyton McDaniel and Miss Madison County Teen USA Erin Szuba embrace after making the top-10 during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Crimson USA Kristen Furr reacts to making the top-10 during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Gadsden USA Erin Snow reacts to making the top-10 during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Adamsville USA Nwando Anwah reacts to making the top-10 during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Adamsville USA Nwando Anwah reacts to making the top-10 during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss East Alabama USA Laiken Baumgartner in eveningwear during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Sherling Lake Teen USA Dailyn Swann competes in eveningwear during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Dothan Teen USA, Joiner Hughes and Miss Birmingham Teen USA, Kennedy Whisenant dance during the Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Shelby County Teen USA Peyton McDaniel competes in eveningwear during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss United Southeast Teen USA, Rayley Madison Pasibee competes in eveningwear during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Madison Teen USA Reilly Gregory competes in eveningwear during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Crimson USA Kristen Furr competes in eveningwear during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Auburn-Opelika USA Kelly Hutchinson reacts to winning Miss Alabama USA 2020 during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss United Southeast Teen USA Rayley Madison Pasibee answers a question during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Mobile Bay USA Bayley Albinger in eveningwear during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Hoover USA Alex Denning in eveningwear during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Birmingham Teen USA Kennedy Whisenant reacts to making the top-5 during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Northwest Alabama Teen USA Natalie Robertson and Miss United Southeast Teen USA Rayley Madison Pasibee react to making the top-5 during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Birmingham Teen USA Kennedy Whisenant answers a question during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Gadsden USA Erin Snow competes in eveningwear during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Birmingham Teen USA Kennedy Whisenant competes in eveningwear during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Alabama USA 2019 Hannah McMurphy walks the stage for the final time during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Alabama Teen USA 2019 Kalin Burt walks the stage for the final time during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Alabama Teen USA 2019 Kalin Burt walks the stage for the final time during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Fans wave signs in the audience during the Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Mobile Teen USA Katie Watts answers a question during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Gadsden USA Erin Snow reacts to making the top-5 during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Crimson USA Kristen Furr answers a question during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Crimson USA Kristen Furr competes in eveningwear during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Auburn-Opelika USA Kelly Hutchinson competes in eveningwear during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Alabama Teen USA 2019 Kalin Burt embraces Miss Alabama USA 2019 Hannah McMurphy during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Alabama Teen USA 2019 Kalin Burt embraces Miss Alabama USA 2019 Hannah McMurphy during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Jefferson County USA Janet Pugh reacts to winning an award during the Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Birmingham Teen USA Kennedy Whisenant wins fourth runner-up during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss United Southeast Teen USA Rayley Madison Pasibee wins third runner-up during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Northwest Alabama Teen USA Natalie Robertson wins second runner-up during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Mobile Teen USA Katie Watts embraces Miss Sherling Lake Teen USA Dailyn Swann as the winner of the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant is announced during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Mobile Teen USA Katie Watts reacts to winning Miss Alabama Teen USA during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Mobile Teen USA Katie Watts hugs Miss Alabama Teen USA 2019 Kalin Burt after winning Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020 during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, Kelly Hutchinson, is crowned Miss Alabama USA 2020 by Miss Alabama USA 2019 Hannah McMurphy during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Mobile Teen USA Katie Watts is crowned Miss Alabama Teen USA 2019 Kalin Burt after winning Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020 during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
The top-15 Miss Alabama Teen USA contests compete in active wear during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, Kelly Hutchinson, reacts to winning Miss Alabama USA during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Alabama Teen USA contestants compete in eveningwear during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Mobile Teen USA Katie Watts is crowned Miss Alabama Teen USA 2019 Kalin Burt after winning Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020 during the Miss Alabama Teen USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Mobile Bay USA Bayley Albinger wins fourth runner-up during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Gadsden USA Erin Snow wins third runner-up during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Hoover USA Alex Denning wins second runner-up during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Crimson USA Kristen Furr and Miss Auburn-Opelika USA Kelly Hutchinson wait for the winner of the Miss Alabama USA pageant to be announced during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, Kelly Hutchinson, reacts to winning Miss Alabama USA during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA 2020
Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, Kelly Hutchinson, hugs Miss Alabama USA 2019 Hannah McMurphy after winning Miss Alabama USA 2020 during the Miss Alabama USA pageant at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Oct. 5, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.