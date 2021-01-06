Auburn hotel host venue for Miss Alabama USA, teen pageants

The Hotel at Auburn University will serve as the host venue for the Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA this weekend.

A new Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen USA will be crowned on Sunday with 26 contests vying for Miss Alabama USA 2021 and 41 contestants vying for the teen title.

The pageant will be in the hotel’s grand ballroom Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets range from $35 to $95 depending on seat location. Tickets can be purchased through the Miss Alabama USA website at missalabamausa.com.

Miss Alabama USA and Auburn native Kelly Hutchinson completed as the Miss Opelika-Auburn titleholder before being crowned the state titleholder on Oct. 5, 2019. In November 5, 2020, Hutchinson was awarded fourth-runner up in the national Miss USA competition in Memphis, Tenn.

Facemasks will be required and there will be a temperature check upon entry into the ballroom.

If temperature is above 100.4 °F, a guest will not be permitted entry and their ticket will be forfeited.

The pageant will be broadcast live on pageantslive,com

