Auburn Housing Authority bridges the gap with first responders at Operation CommUNITY event

On Monday afternoon the Auburn Housing Authority (AHA) held its first Operation CommUNITY outreach in the Ridgecrest community. The event gave area residents a chance to have fun while connecting with local first responders. The event featured free food, inflatables, a train, and informational resources for residents. Auburn police and fire fighters were both on hand to enjoy the afternoon with attendees.

“Today is all about community, bringing our residents together with local law enforcement,” said AHA CEO Sharon Tolbert. “We don't want them to just get together when something bad happens. We're just trying to build relationships, provide great resources with our partners, and just be here for our residents as far as fellowship and fun and great food.”

Operation CommUNITY was formerly known as National Night Out, a similar event held every year in October at Ridgecrest. National Night Out was instead held this past August at the Auburn University Ag Heritage Park instead.

“Just because we didn't have National Night Out, we still wanted to have this Operation CommUNITY. It’s the same thing, just a different name,” Tolbert said. “We love having it in the fall. It’s a lot cooler!”

A.J. Harris, Director of Public Relations & Compliance with the AHA, organized Operation CommUNITY. He said they had to take a break during COVID, but now are back for the second year in a row. According to Harris, the AHA outreach events typically attract up to 200 people.

In addition to being a fun afternoon out, Operation CommUNITY provides residents with community resources as well as helps to foster positive relations with first responders.

“We put the police officers at the forefront. We want everybody that comes through to interact with them,” Harris said. “Putting them at the forefront of this event and allowing everybody to be touched in some way by the police department is a big thing for us.”

Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart agreed with Harris’ sentiment.

“It helps us as humans from the law enforcement side to be able to talk with people and be able to relate to and communicate with them on something that's not law enforcement related,” he said. “This is on a human level and has nothing to do with your profession or anything. It gives us the opportunity to come out here and be ourselves and have a good time with everyone. That’s something we want to do every day.

“It helps us with being able to talk to people, helps us to know our community better. That's what it's all about,” Stewart said.