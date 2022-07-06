Auburn Housing Authority invites landlords to learn how to gain tenants through its voucher program

The Auburn Housing Authority wants to help people find homes by providing them with vouchers, and it wants to match these home seekers with landlords.

That's why the Auburn Housing Authority is hosting a landlord symposium on July 14 at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. It will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Really, the goal of the Landlord Symposium is to recruit new landlords to our voucher program,” said A.J. Harris, director of public relations with the Auburn Housing Authority. “The gist is to invite all those people in, landlords, whether they have one property or 100 properties, just get them in to talk about our program and talk about the benefits of working with that program.”

Harris hopes to build a program that can benefit both landlords and prospective tenants. His organization seeks to provide safe, decent and sanitary homes while helping people make the move from subsidized to unsubsidized housing. Landlords, in turn, gain steady and dependable rent payments from the Department of Housing and Urban Development program.

“If we can work together, we could put in our participants and connect them with the landlords, and then hopefully we get them some tenants, which will benefit everybody,” Harris said. “We're here to be partners, we're here to walk you through the steps of it.”

The symposium is meant to help generate interest from landlords and property owners who would like to work with the housing authority. According to Harris, there is plenty of room for growth in the program. Currently only 30% of people who are issued vouchers by the Auburn Housing Authority are able to find housing in the private market.

The housing authority offers a wide variety of vouchers, including ones for veterans, foster youth, the elderly, disabled and emergency housing situations. The symposium will cover the different types of vouchers available.

“We do have four special vouchers and we're going to talk about these, and we'll have actual representatives that will be down from each of those organizations,” Harris said.

Harris said there is no obligation for those who decide to attend. The purpose of the symposium is to give out information about the program and to receive feedback from the public.

Lunch from Chappy’s Deli will be served. There will also be a virtual option for those who can’t attend the symposium in person.

Anyone interested in participating in this event can register at www.auburnhousingauth.org/landlord-symposium