Auburn housing development for active adults, The Villas at Dawson Corner, coming summer 2023

The Villas at Dawson Corner, a new housing development geared towards active adults 55 years old and older, will be coming to Auburn in the summer of 2023.

Ryan Roberts, an Auburn realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate, said the site construction for this project began in June, and they plan to start building the residences by the end of the year with hopes to move in the first owners in the summer.

The Villas at Dawson Corner will be a private, gated living neighborhood located at the corner of Cox Road and Wire Road minutes away from the Jordan-Hare football stadium.

“We feel this is an ideal location with direct access to I-85 providing quick travel to both Montgomery and Atlanta while also being less than 2 miles from the University/Shug Jordan Loop,” Roberts said in an email.

East University Drive and Shug Jordan Parkway are two roads that lead to Auburn, Opelika and Lake Martin. Roberts said this location also provides quick access to downtown Auburn and the new East Alabama Health Center Satellite Campus in Auburn.

The Villas at Dawson Corner will be a quadplex villa, which Roberts said is similar to a townhome.

“It’s an attached property with 4 residences under one roof sharing one attached wall with the adjoining residence,” he said.

This development will provide 162 units and buyers will have the option to choose a two bedroom, two bathroom unit or a three bedroom, three bathroom unit. The units will be between 1,450 square feet and 1,700 square feet.

Most of these will be single story units, but some will have the third bedroom and bathroom on the second floor.

Roberts said this housing development is geared towards citizens 55 years old and older, which is an age restriction created through the Fair Housing Act with a goal to provide housing that caters to the physical and social needs of people as they age.

“As Auburn continues to be one of the most desirable retirement meccas in the U.S., we felt working to provide options to those 55+ is a need in the community, but also brings housing that does not put additional strain on the local school systems and public services,” Robert stated.

The Villas at Dawson Corner will provide amenities such as pickleball courts, walking trails, a pool and a community clubhouse for socializing and events. Lawn, landscape and exterior maintenance will also be included.

“This development is bringing a housing type that we feel is lacking in the market,” Roberts said. “It will bring options for a demographic not currently flush with available inventory while also providing an option for those looking for a little to no exterior maintenance residence.”

Roberts said they are still working on pricing for this housing development, but he believes it will most likely be priced in the higher $300,000 range.

For more information or to sign up for updates and reservations, visit dawsoncorner.com.