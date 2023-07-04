Due to a slight weather delay, Auburn’s Independence Day celebration started a little later than usual, kicking off at 5:15 p.m. Inclement weather was a common theme for Independence Day festivities across the country, even causing a delay of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

However, the rain at Coney Island did not stop Joey Chestnut from taking home championship No. 16, and the rain on the Plains did not stop citizens of the Auburn-Opelika area from gathering at Duck Samford Stadium to enjoy food, fireworks and more.

The field was soaked following the rain, and celebrators trickled in after the delay was announced with more filing in as the sun began to set.

This year was a mix of the classics and the new. The band Rock Mob took center stage for most of the event, playing a lot of the classic rock with DJ music during the breaks, all in a lead up to 20 minutes of fireworks that everyone had been waiting for.

Glenn McCarley,78, is an Auburn graduate and was a chemical engineer based out of Augusta, Ga. After retiring, McCarley and his wife returned to the Auburn-Opelika area and took up a new hobby with his free time, photography.

McCarley says one of his favorite photography opportunities is the City of Auburn’s Fourth of July event, and, more specifically, the fireworks that come at the end of the night.

“It's hit or miss, trial and error. You get a few good ones and some of them you've got the camera aimed one way and the fireworks are somewhere else,” McCarley said. “But it's fun. And there's enough fireworks going off where you should be able to get some good pictures out of it.”

McCarley says he has been to the event around five or six times and has photographed Opelika’s show as well.

The classic hot dog stand was hard to find, but there may be a new contender for defining an American holiday, Conecuh corn dogs.

On this midsummer night the twist on an Alabama staple could be found at a small tent, with no major logo nearby and a small sign highlighting that all tips would contribute to a wedding fund.

Kevin McCarley, Glenn McCarley’s son, and Robin Watson recently became engaged and to celebrate, and prepare for the wedding, they have been working together on different tasks, like being a vendor at the City of Auburn’s Fourth of July celebration.

McCarley owns Tiger Transportation, previously Tiger Taxi, and runs Award Wieners, a hot dog cart based outside of Skybar Café. The Conecuh corn dog was his and Watson's idea and had been tested a few times leading up to events like the Fourth of July.

“We sort experimented with this for about a year, because some friends of ours had like a football watching party. So we brought Conecuh corn dogs as like a little test run, just to see if we could do it and how they turned out. And we loved it,” Watson said. “Everybody liked it. I've gotten a few hints for ways to tweak the recipe from a friend of mine who's a chef. It's a pretty big hit,” McCarley added.

After a successful first try as a vendor at the event, they both plan on coming back next year with more Conecuh corn dogs and, hopefully, some better weather.

Several Auburn staples, such as Aubie, made an appearance, and classic American carnival games - a face tattoo booth, a trackless train and inflatables - keep spectators busy in the hours leading up to main event of the evening, fireworks. However, for Bob Bellflower,46, it all comes back to spending time with his family.

Bellflower says his dad first took him to an Independence Day celebration in Auburn when he was 8 years old, and the highlight has always been time with his family.

“It's very memorable for me because, you know, it just brings back memories of him,” Bellflower said. “I'm watching my family just enjoying it. That's the main thing for me.”