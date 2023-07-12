The Auburn Knights Orchestra is hosting its annual reunion concert on July 14 and July 15 inside the Marriott at Grand National Resort in Opelika.

Each show starts at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are available at $15 per night or $25 for both concerts. Students have a discount for both options at $10 per show or $15 for both. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

The Auburn Knights Orchestra is one of the oldest jazz and swing big band orchestras in the country, with its roots tracing back to its formation in 1930 at Alabama Polytechnic Institute. The weekend concerts are part of the 93rd anniversary reunion for the organization, and each performance is dedicated to a decade of the group’s storied existence, from the 30s’ to a 2000s’/10s’ composition to close out Saturday’s show.

“During summers the band members would take the show on tour, playing swing music at many clubs and beach resorts throughout the Southeast,” the Auburn Knights Alumni’s website stated. “Members began to use their earnings to pay for college expenses, while gaining experience playing alongside jazz legends of the era such as Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Glenn Miller, Woody Herman, Tommy Dorsey, and Buddy Rich.”

The title Auburn Knights also refers to two distinct organizations and the first is The Auburn Knights Orchestra Inc., which is the “current band” that features 18 active members. The band mostly plays at private events.

The other organization is The Auburn Knights Alumni Association Inc., a non-profit group comprised of over 400 members, mostly former band members. The organization primarily raises scholarship money for the current members and was in charge of organizing the 93rd anniversary reunion.

For more information, visit the Auburn Knights Orchestra’s website.