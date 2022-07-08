Auburn local uses creativity to impact others through Opelika Butterfly Mural and art therapy

One of the first murals to go up in the City of Opelika was a 10-foot tall, 12-foot wide butterfly.

Opelika’s Butterfly Mural is located downtown on the Stone Martin building at 714 N. Railroad Ave., and was painted about two years ago by Crysten Martin Conner, 46, of Auburn.

This has become a popular place for people to take pictures, but did you know it was created to spread awareness for Down Syndrome?

Meaning behind mural

Crysten Conner said she and her husband Jay Conner became involved in the special needs organizations in Lee County mainly because of their goddaughter, 13-year-old Emma Wheeler, who has Down Syndrome.

For the past six years, Jay has been the announcer for the Miracle League games in Opelika, which allows individuals with mental or physical disabilities to play baseball, and before the COVID-19 pandemic, Conner volunteered as an art teacher at the Exceptional Foundation of East Alabama, which is a nonprofit organization that serves individuals with special needs.

After getting involved in the special needs community in the area, Conner discovered that several parents who have children with Down Syndrome were traveling to Cincinnati, Ohio, to take pictures in front of the Together for Down Syndrome mural.

“Through conversations, I just thought that there’s no reason why families shouldn’t have something like that here,” Conner said.

She decided she would be the one to create it.

Being good friends with Lisa Thrift, Opelika’s Community Development Administrator, Conner reached out to her and asked what she’d need to do to be able to paint the mural.

At the time, Opelika had chosen eight locations that were appropriate for a mural, and Conner chose the exterior wall of the Stone Martin building. She started working one afternoon and finished the butterfly in about six hours.

Conner said this was the first mural to go through the approval process of the city and she was the first person to apply for a permit.

Following the city’s guidelines for murals, Conner couldn’t paint anything that said the mural was for Down Syndrome awareness, so instead she used the symbols that represent it – the butterfly and the colors blue and yellow.

“I’m glad that there are people that are interested in learning about the meaning behind it because, while that was the original intention, I think there are so many people that just go over there and take their pictures and that’s good too,” Conner said. “It can be whatever anybody wants it to be. It doesn’t have to be Down Syndrome awareness. That’s just what I made it for.”

Pottery and prints

Conner graduated from the University of Alabama in Huntsville with a degree in marketing but always had an artistic side.

About 14 years ago while she was going through a divorce, she said she had to find something to do with her free time that was productive. While visiting a friend, she saw handprint and footprint pottery in her house.

“I’d never even been to a paint your own pottery place,” Conner laughed. “I have a marketing company where I build websites and design logos, so I was doing that full time, and I thought 'I’m kind of artsy. I could do this.'”

So she did.

Conner taught herself how to make pottery, bought a used kiln and started her own handprint and footprint pottery business in Auburn where she makes imprints of children’s hands and feet in clay.

In 2012, Conner started volunteering at the local hospital, East Alabama Medical Center, to create angel prints for mothers who deliver stillborn babies. She gets a print of the babies’ feet and anonymously gives it to the family.

“When I started doing angel prints, I didn’t know if I was doing the right thing,” she said. “But in my heart, I just felt like it was.”

Conner said these families don’t know the gift is from her and that’s the way she likes it. She doesn’t want them to feel like they need to thank her.

“Them accepting it, that’s all I want” she said.

Eventually, Conner needed more space for her pottery work, so she purchased a studio warehouse for her business Let’s Get Personal Pottery. Here she also holds summer art camps for kids as well as art therapy for mothers who have buried children.

Her husband Jay, who she’s been married to for nine years, and her son Chandler Martin, 18, help out with the summer art camps and Conner said the “kids love them.”

Conner expanded to creating a stoneware line of pottery to sell in different stores and boutiques and has also expanded her creativity to painting, which she said is just for fun.

Besides the Butterfly mural in downtown Opelika, Conner has painted a few murals inside people’s homes and inside daycares.