Auburn-made vials to carry Moderna coronavirus vaccine to world

An Auburn biotech manufacturer and its local workers are central combatants in America’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

SiO2 Material Science, located in the southwest corner of the city, is making the plastic vials – fused with a layer of glass 50 times finer than a strand of human hair – for drugmaker Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The vial technology has been in the works for a few years, but it was local, state and federal dollars that has allowed SiO2 to scale up its production in the last six months, providing the resources for the company to more than double its footprint and go from 100 or so workers at this time last year up to nearly 700 today.

The product

SiO2’s COVID-19 vaccine vials combine the best of plastic and glass, according to Lawrence Ganti, president and chief business officer.

“So the outside is a polymer, you think of polymer as plastic, right?" Ganti explains. “The challenge with plastic alone is that it doesn't have a barrier to oxygen or a barrier to moisture. All these advanced biological drugs, including all the MRNA vaccines, are sensitive to oxygen and moisture, so you can't use a regular plastic container.”