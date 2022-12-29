Auburn man arrested after police say they found 16,000 pills with presence of Fentanyl and container labeled ‘bad batch’

After police were notified of a victim experiencing a drug overdose, Auburn police searched the residence and vehicle of a suspect finding 16,000 pills, a pill counter, a scale used to weigh drugs, a handgun, a money counter and approximately $37,000 in currency, police announced in a release Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Auburn Police Department, Auburn Fire Department and Emergency Transport Services responded to the 1900 block of Samford Trace Court in reference to a drug overdose involving a 21-year-old female.

Police said Narcan was administered to the victim as a potential lifesaving measure and she was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for further medical treatment.

During the investigation, APD narcotics detectives identified Jerry McBride, 29, of Auburn, as the suspect that provided the victim with illegal narcotics, according to the police report.

McBride was detained while detectives searched his residence and vehicle where they said they found approximately 16,000 pills including suspected Xanax, Percocet and Adderall.

They also located cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, a handgun, a pill counter, a money counter, a scale used to weigh drugs and approximately $37,000 in currency, the police report said.

Detectives were able to confirm the presence of Fentanyl in the pills collected and police said one container had a written note on it that said “bad batch.”

McBride was arrested on multiple charges including: drug trafficking – Fentanyl, unlawful distribution of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance – Psilocybin Mushrooms, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance – Cocaine, unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance – Amphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held at the Lee County Jail with no bond.