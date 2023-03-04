Sometimes a problem hides in plain sight, invisible to most people. Sometimes it takes a person who has gone through a particular set of circumstances to be able to see something others have missed.

Such is the story of Auburn master’s student, Krista Fincke and the Auburn Community Garden.

Fincke, now 31, was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when she was 11 years old. She has used a wheelchair since she was 18. This particular set of circumstances, however, allowed Fincke to spot an issue with the Auburn Community Garden that many able-bodied people might overlook.

The garden, with its narrow aisles and in-ground beds is just another place to raise plants to most eyes. But for someone with a disability, this otherwise normal garden quickly becomes an obstacle course to try to navigate.

Fincke herself is a gardener and understands the difficulties of trying to raise plants when you rely on a wheelchair. Those difficulties allowed her to see where there was room for improvement at the community garden when she first moved to Auburn in 2018.

“I was living with my mom at the time and she had a backyard and most of what I was doing was container stuff and there weren’t any raised beds at my home for me to use,” Fincke said. “So I was looking at the community garden and I realized that wasn’t too accessible for me either.”

This gave Fincke an idea. Why couldn’t raised beds that would be accessible for people with disabilities be placed in the community garden? It was a community garden, so shouldn’t it be equitable for those in the community with disabilities as well?

“It’s not hurting anyone, you know?” Fincke said. “It’s universal design and anyone can use it. Why not go ahead and make it so that everyone can use a space?”

Around 2020, Fincke had mentioned the idea of putting an ADA-compliant section in the community garden to a friend who also used a wheelchair. The two agreed, and Fincke knew she was onto something.

Eventually, Fincke, who is working on her master’s is computational biology, joined her department’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. She chose to advocate for people with disabilities and brought up the possibility of creating accessible beds and wider aisles at the community garden.

Assistant Professor Brian Counterman, and William Walker — who manages the garden for Campus Dining — both gave Fincke their support. The idea has continued to grow and gain support from the Auburn community.

Counterman has continued to make plans for the ADA section of the garden and fundraising is currently underway. During Tiger Giving Day, they were able to raise 85-percent of the needed funds. They have raised $8,580 out of their projected $10,000 goal.

“I was really pleasantly surprised at how interested other people on the committee were and I’m really quite astounded that it’s blown up to be as big as it is,” Fincke said of the project. “I’m really grateful that people are taking such an interest in it and are passionate about my cause.”

Work on the new ADA-compliant section of the garden is expected to begin this summer and completed sometime in 2024.

The ADA area will be at the front of the garden, visible from West Samford Avenue. The area will feature raised garden beds high enough to be wheelchair accessible, paved paths, accessible tools and storage lockers, and new signage.

The raised beds will also be connected to a planned irrigation improvement project that will be installed in the garden later this year. A paved parking area is expected as well.

For her part, Fincke is glad to see things moving along. But living with a disability has given her a perspective that many people might miss, not unlike the garden itself.

“Everyone who is able-bodied is only temporarily able-bodied if you think about it. Most of us are going to live to a nice old age and our bodies are going to break down,” Fincke said. “The vast majority of people are going to be in some situation where they have special needs at some point in their life.”

With that perspective, the Auburn Community Garden and the ADA project can be seen in a new way by just about anyone.

“It is something that’s important for everybody,” Fincke said.