Auburn mayor says new $120M AUBix data center as 'groundbreaking' as I-85 being built in 1960s

In an interview with the Opelika-Auburn News, Albrecht said the creation of a data center in the middle of Auburn would create better and faster wireless connectivity for businesses and individuals by providing a local spot for all of the service providers to have their information run through.

"A minimum of seven fiber optic networks run through Auburn, and none of them have a place to stop and meet, like a railroad station," Albrecht said. "A data center, or internet exchange, is where networks come out of the ground and literally sit in parity next to each other, connect their fiber optics and exchange traffic. ... We're like a railroad, but we're digital. We're digital infrastructure."

Albrecht, an Auburn University alumnus, said he decided to start AUBix with the help of friends and business partners in March 2020 after he moved back to the city in the summer of 2018.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders praised the company and the benefits and economic impacts the new facility will bring to the areal.