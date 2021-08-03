Auburn mayor says new $120M AUBix data center as 'groundbreaking' as I-85 being built in 1960s

Construction has begun on a new $120 million data center in Auburn with hopes to provide communities across the state with enhanced access to high-speed internet, according to a statement from the city of Auburn.
AUBix LLC plans to open the 40,000-square-foot facility on Samford Avenue right outside Auburn University campus, and Gov. Kay Ivey said the investment was proof of the state continuing to advance in technology and innovation.
“This investment is evidence that Alabama continues to grow its high-tech footprint and the innovation capacity of its economy,” Ivey said in a statement. “I want to congratulate the team in Auburn for their success with this project. Our data shows strong job growth in various regions in the state, and I am delighted in those opportunities for our citizens throughout Alabama.”
The company was co-founded by Andrew Albrecht, an Auburn businessman, and the new facility is designed to bring a “technological edge” to the area as well as to help underserved communities throughout the state with its technology, according to the release from the city.
“Our goal is to provide customers with secure and compliant infrastructure to host internet applications locally, as well as significantly higher internet speeds and the choice of national/global carriers who compete for their business,” Albrecht said in the release. “In turn, that will attract new businesses to the state, support all levels of academic initiatives and research, and bring value to the communities we serve.”
In an interview with the Opelika-Auburn News, Albrecht said the creation of a data center in the middle of Auburn would create better and faster wireless connectivity for businesses and individuals by providing a local spot for all of the service providers to have their information run through.
"A minimum of seven fiber optic networks run through Auburn, and none of them have a place to stop and meet, like a railroad station," Albrecht said. "A data center, or internet exchange, is where networks come out of the ground and literally sit in parity next to each other, connect their fiber optics and exchange traffic. ... We're like a railroad, but we're digital. We're digital infrastructure."
Albrecht, an Auburn University alumnus, said he decided to start AUBix with the help of friends and business partners in March 2020 after he moved back to the city in the summer of 2018.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders praised the company and the benefits and economic impacts the new facility will bring to the areal.
“The additional capacity and services AUBix will bring to local business and educational institutions is as groundbreaking as when Interstate 85 was built in the 1960s,” Anders said in a statement. “Auburn will now be able to better serve IT-related business enterprises and, with that, bring desirable, knowledge-based, high-paying jobs to Auburn. On top of that, the significant revenue this project will bring will greatly benefit our school system, which we all value. I am grateful for the trust and investment of the owners and their partners in our community.”