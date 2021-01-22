Auburn mom helps local Hispanic students play rec league soccer - and their families cope with pandemic

The Auburn Thunder also sponsored some of the children, which allowed them to go to Montgomery and participate in a few travel games.

Orantes not only served as a go-between for those who only spoke Spanish, but she served as transportation as well. Many of the parents were unable to drive their kids to games or practices due to their work schedules, so Orantes helped by driving about a half dozen players back and forth to make sure they didn’t miss a minute of soccer.

Orantes’ trips with the children also helped them see a bigger picture beyond the soccer field.

Orantes recalled driving through Auburn with some of the kids who had lived in the area for nearly five years and never been downtown, so a short time later she took them on a field trip to the campus. As they looked at the different buildings and took in the scenery, they started asking questions about what it took to get into the university and what they needed to do to make it happen.

The support from Orantes as well as the community over the last few months remains greatly appreciated by parents such as Bernie Perez, a Guatemala native whose 15-year-old son Derick has been able to participate thanks to those efforts.