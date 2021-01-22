Auburn mom helps local Hispanic students play rec league soccer - and their families cope with pandemic

As an ESL parent liaison for Auburn City Schools, Angel Orantes saw up close how many Hispanic children in the community lacked the chance to participate in extracurricular activities.
Orantes has been a driving force in helping Spanish-speaking students raise the money necessary to play soccer in Auburn in 2020 and in 2021. Her mission to allow the children to play an organized sport began last spring and has ultimately expanded into also providing food and clothing for many local Hispanic families that would have otherwise gone without.
“I have two boys, and I know if they don't have that outlet or that way to get out, they just struggle in every area,” Orantes said. “I think for [the kids], I feel like they're happier overall to have a place to go and a place to be. If you look forward to that — if you're at school and you're looking forward to that — it helps. They've always been pretty good students.”
The big picture
For Orantes, the project took root in her mind a couple of years ago when she watched a student from Mexico who didn’t have the means to play soccer struggle in his acclimation to a new home and a new school. Orantes also had local coaches who noticed several kids’ soccer talents but didn’t know what it would take to get them more involved.
After studying different options, Orantes set her sights on getting several of the children signed up to play soccer with the Auburn rec league last January. Orantes helped the parents navigate the registration process, and with help from various community members they sponsored 15 players — many of whom were playing on a team in the United States for the first time.
The Auburn Thunder also sponsored some of the children, which allowed them to go to Montgomery and participate in a few travel games.
Orantes not only served as a go-between for those who only spoke Spanish, but she served as transportation as well. Many of the parents were unable to drive their kids to games or practices due to their work schedules, so Orantes helped by driving about a half dozen players back and forth to make sure they didn’t miss a minute of soccer.
Orantes’ trips with the children also helped them see a bigger picture beyond the soccer field.
Orantes recalled driving through Auburn with some of the kids who had lived in the area for nearly five years and never been downtown, so a short time later she took them on a field trip to the campus. As they looked at the different buildings and took in the scenery, they started asking questions about what it took to get into the university and what they needed to do to make it happen.
The support from Orantes as well as the community over the last few months remains greatly appreciated by parents such as Bernie Perez, a Guatemala native whose 15-year-old son Derick has been able to participate thanks to those efforts.
“A lot of times we don't know how to do it, how do I go about finding a way to either be there or to pay for it?” Perez said, with Orantes translating. “To know or to feel like someone else is out there that cares about them as well like a village or like a community means a lot to me. I know if we put in what we can and somebody puts in the other part, together [the kids] can make it because it's something they love and it helps them.”
Derick initially tried out for the East Samford Middle School team, but when he didn’t make it he was able to play with the rec league. Perez explained playing soccer has helped her son avoid being complacent, and that outlet outside school has taught him the responsibility of knowing where he needs to be and when, and the discipline required to play and play well.
For Derick, who has been playing soccer since he was 6, the chance to share the field with other kids remains his favorite part of the game.
“I play with [the younger kids], but I like to be one of the leaders on the team. It's very fun,” Derick said.
Staying afloat
Orantes’ attention shifted from soccer to something far bigger last March when the coronavirus pandemic began. Still, she leaned on the locals who helped provide the needs for her soccer players to also help their families as well as others in need.
Orantes explained it was a scary time for many local Hispanic workers who had no unemployment benefits to help them stay afloat when work was not an option, but it didn’t take long for neighbors to lend a helping hand. Orantes reached out for support and quickly had people providing supplies such as toilet paper, masks, clothing and groceries for the families.
Orantes has done her part to aid the families during the last few months — including explaining their rights as renters in the event of an eviction — but for the most part she considers herself a matchmaker between those in need and those willing to give.
“Mostly what I like to do is connect people. If two families can meet and they can know where they live, you can get out of your own little bubble and see,” Orantes said. “I see both sides. I see people who want to help and people who need help. It's been fun. It's been really beautiful to see.”
Orantes’ second year of raising money for youth soccer has been successful, as she expects 20 players to be able to participate this spring. She remains just as busy gathering other donations, which has allowed her to run a monthly yard sale where families can get items they need free of charge.
Orantes has high hopes for what opportunities can one day be created for the local Hispanic community. For now, she’s more than content with what she and so many in the community have had a hand in making possible.
“I think for now, soccer is one thing. I'd really, really like to have some sort of league where we can train more efficiently or more effectively, but as far as the community they've been so helpful,” Orantes said. “As of now, I feel like we're doing great.”