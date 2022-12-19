Auburn motorcycle club donates 400 toys to local children in need

On Sunday afternoon, the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club of Auburn, along with local law enforcement agencies and BestBuy, distributed over 400 toys to local needy kids through Esperanza House and the William Buechner Project Toy Drive.

The Gunners have been collecting toys over the last month at its collection point at the BestBuy in Tiger Town. On Sunday afternoon, the club met in the BestBuy parking lot, loaded up the toys, and with a police escort, drove to Parkway Baptist in Auburn to distribute their gifts to the Esperanza House kids.

“It’s awesome just bringing smiles to these kids’ faces,” said Ruben Garza, president of Gunners of Auburn. “And we got Santa Claus riding a motorcycle. It don’t get better than that. Everybody loves Christmas. It’s the time to give back. Not everybody has the same way, but whenever you can give back, I think that’s basically what we’re trying to do. And it’s also important to keep Will’s legacy alive through the William Buechner Project.”

This is the second year the Gunners have held the William Buechner Project Toy Drive. According to Garza, last year the club raised $15,000 to buy 200 bicycles for the kids at Esperanza House along with two other organizations. However, Garza said this year they wanted to do something a little different.

“This year we thought about just kind of switching it up,” Garza said. “So, this year we did a toy drive. Fortunately, BestBuy was able to let us use that location as a drop off point. We asked the community through Facebook to see if they wanted to donate, and we got well over 275 gifts, which was our goal. But I think we ended up with at least 400 gifts. So that’s pretty awesome.”

Esperanza House is a non-profit Christian organization that works with needy kids. They hold English second-language classes at Park Way Baptist every week. The organization had well over 200 kids and family members at the toy distribution Sunday afternoon. The Esperanza House Children’s Choir sang Christmas songs before the Gunners and Santa handed out the Christmas gifts.

“The Gunners have been great partners of our ministry for the last couple of years,” said Jonna Chizik, vice president of the board at Esperanza House. “Today they came with Santa and all the rest of the members of their organization. They just want to do something really nice for the kids that we serve here in Lee County.”

The Gunners named the toy drive in honor of William Buechner, a fallen Auburn police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2019. Buechner was a patched-in member of the Gunners of Auburn, and close friends with Garza. The two were patched into the club at the same time nine years ago.

“His sacrifice kind of led us to where we’re at right now, and what I mean by that is Will had a big, big heart and he loved kids,” Garza said. “Him having that big heart just kind of guided us to give back to the community and starting with the kids. You know, it’s very important to bring smiles to these kid’s faces.”

Garza added it was important that people remember Buechner as well.

“The most important thing is, you know, tragic times happen, and the community pulls together. Then slowly but surely people kind of tend to forget. But it’s our goal to make sure nobody forgets William.”

On the night of May 19, 2019, Buechner and two other officers, Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott, arrived at Arrowhead Mobile Home Park to answer a domestic disturbance call. While approaching the trailer, the suspect opened fire on the three officers, injuring Sistrunk and Elliott and fatally wounding Buechner, who passed away that night.

Buechner was 37 years old, had been an officer with the APD since 2006, had been a member of the Gunners for about eight years. He is survived by his wife and two children.

“William was our brother,” Garza said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn Police Department, Opelika Police Department, and Alabama State Troopers all provided police escort for the event.

Lauren Johnson contributed to this report.</&h6>