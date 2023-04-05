In the U.S., Ramadan is often thought of as a time of fasting for Muslims. Every day from sunup to sundown during their holy month, those practicing the Islamic faith go without food and water, breaking the fast in the evenings. However, Ramadan is also a time where many Muslims choose to give back.

This Ramadan season, which began on March 22 and will run through April 20, Muslim students at Auburn University are using their faith to help the greater East Alabama community.

The Muslim Students Association (MSA) will host its annual Fast-a-thon on April 7 to honor Ramadan and raise money for the Food Bank of East Alabama. They are asking others to come alongside them in this event.

“It’s a month where we are encouraged to give a lot to charity and to be on our best behavior,” said MSA president Mohammed Rayyan Husain. “Through the Fast-a-thon we are trying to basically reinforce those ideals. We’re trying to have a community where we will be breaking food together and we want to give this money to an organization which will help those in need.”

On April 7, the Muslim students will fast as they do on any other day during Ramadan. However, for this one day, they are also asking the greater Auburn community to join them in the fast.

For every person who pledges to join the MSA in their fast on April 7, they will donate $10 to the Food Bank of East Alabama. Their goal is to raise $1,600.

“It can be challenging,” Husain said, “but it also teaches you the importance of the food and water that you have on a regular basis. It teaches you to be grateful for what you have while it also it makes you to experience what people who don’t have access to this comfortability or our resources… and it makes you more grateful in that sense.”

At 6:30 that night, there will also be a dinner for everyone who chooses to fast along with the MSA at the Student Activities Center on campus. During the dinner, Dr. Nighet Ahmed will speak on the Compassionate Community Project, an outreach that helps needy citizens in our area.

According to Husain, part of Ramadan is people coming together and enjoying each other’s company and helping others as well.

“Usually after we fast from sunrise to sunset, people gather at sunset at mosques or in their houses or just at different areas and they break their fast together,” Husain said. “It’s a community event which people do together. That’s something that we’re also trying to tie into the fast.”

The Fast-a-thon, however, is not just for Auburn students. Anyone in the community can join in, regardless of their faith tradition.

“It is open to everyone, to all people of the Auburn community not just the students, and we would really love for anyone and everyone to get involved,” Husain, 26, said. “More than anything, it’s a community event so we would love for everyone to participate and be a part of it.”

Husain, who is currently working on his master’s in data science, said the MSA has had a presence on the Auburn University campus since the 1990s. They held their first Fast-a-thon in 2003.

The two main aspects of the Fast-a-thon are the fast itself and giving to charity. Both of which are two of the five pillars of Islam along with profession of faith, prayer, and the Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca.)

“The process of Ramadan is kind of feeding your soul because you’re praying more, you’re giving away more,” Husain said. “This month is something which I think Muslims enjoy the most. Because you come out of it feeling like the best version of yourself at least. And it makes you feel really good.”

Anyone who would like to join the MSA in this event can RSVP by clicking here.