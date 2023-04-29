For ecologically minded gardeners, a new nursery has opened in Auburn featuring flora native to our state.

Nemophily Natives at 3938 Cotton Valley Lane opened in late March. It was designed to provide plants that not only look nice, but also help sustain Alabama's unique ecosystem and wildlife.

“We're gardeners, too. We love things that look beautiful too,” said Sarah Wolak, co-owner of Nemophily Natives. “We are trying to span both having a garden that you can enjoy with beautiful plants in it, but having those plants actually be useful to our native insect and bird populations and the rest of the food web.”

The plants at Nemophily, which is Latin for “the love of forests and woodlands,” provide an important food source for local insect species. Those insects further support local bird populations and other fauna.

The majority of the plants that Wolak and her business partner, Sonya Auer, sell are native to Alabama. Many are native to Lee County.

Wolak said their nursery is less focused on horticulture than other nurseries, preferring to focus instead on the ecological side of gardening. They also prefer to propagate genetic diversity by growing plants directly from seed, rather than using cultivars.

Wolak, 44 of Florida, says Nemophily Natives caries many unique varieties of plants. She said they have less than a 5% overlap in terms of product with other nurseries. Bottlebrush Buckeyes, five different breeds of Milkweed shrubs and the Big Leaf Magnolia are just a few of the specialty items she said they carry.

“Other nurseries carry plants like Purple Coneflower and Black-eyed Susans, but most of our plants aren't found outside of native plant nurseries,” Wolak said.

Wolak moved to Auburn in 2017 when her husband, Matthew, took a job as a biology professor at the university. Wolak has a background in wildlife ecology and conservation and has long had an interest in native species. As a hobby when her and her husband lived in California, she cultivated and sold species native to the deserts she lived in.

After living a nomadic lifestyle and having kids, Wolak said she needed a change of pace. Aure, also a biologist and a professor in Massachusetts, was ready to escape the classroom and moved to Alabama in 2022. The two were old friends and decided to open Nemophily Natives together.

“Sonya and I are both obviously transplants to Alabama, but one thing we really want to foster in our customers is a deep love of place,” Wolak said. “We want everyone, whether lifelong Alabamians or recent transplants, to be excited about our wild plants and all the biodiversity they support!”

Nemophily Natives is currently open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. They also take appointments. They can be followed on Facebook and Instagram at Nemophily Natives.