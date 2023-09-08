Auburn Oktoberfest will return to Auburn University in late September bigger than ever.

Held over the course of two days, the festival will feature over 60 breweries with more than 175 beers, 24 wines and 15 home brewers. Additionally, there will be food trucks and live entertainment.

“We are so excited for the 12th annual Auburn Oktoberfest,” festival organizer Adam Keeshan said. “We’ve added some exciting elements this year, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the largest Oktoberfest in Alabama at Ag Heritage Park.”

Activities will begin Sept. 22 with a Beer and Family style dinner on the Hey Day Market lawn from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees will start the festival off with German beers and a ceremonial keg tapping by Oktoberfest 2023 “Burgermeister,” Dr. Richard Bird with AU Brew.

Entertainment will be provided by the War Damn Polka Band.

Oktoberfest will continue from 4 to 8 p.m. the next day at the Auburn Agricultural Heritage Park. There will be plenty for beer lovers to enjoy with beer tastings, food trucks and live entertainment from Norris Jones & Company featuring La’Roy Bodiford. The War Damn Polka band will also perform that Saturday. There will also be plenty of contests for festival goers to participate in including stein hoisting, pretzel eating, chicken dancing, Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest and wiener dog racing.

Beer tasting and a tasting glass will be available for anyone age 21 up who has tickets for the “Drink and Be German” package or the “Eat Drink and Be German” package.

Auburn Oktoberfest will have general admission tickets available this year. General admission grants entrance into the festival to enjoy music, activities and food trucks. It does not include a tasting glass and beer tastings.

Tickets for the Friday Night Beer and Family Style Dinner are separate from Saturday’s events.

Auburn Oktoberfest first began in 2008. This is the second year the event is being held at the Auburn Agricultural Heritage Park. For more information or to buy tickets, visit auoktoberfest.com