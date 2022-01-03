Auburn, Opelika and Lee County Schools plan to keep masks optional when staff and students return

Hospitalizations aren't increasing as quickly as the overall COVID-19 case total, apparently because the highly contagious omicron variant doesn't make patients as sick as earlier versions of the virus, Nafziger said. But the latest surge is still straining health systems because of the large number of workers who are being exposed to the highly contagious variant or infected, she said.

“We’re having a lot of staff who are testing positive, who are having to stay out of work because of that," said Nafziger.

Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said the number of medical workers who are out because of COVID-19 or flu is “creating some staffing issues” at hospitals across the state.

“It's just a much more transmissible virus,” Williamson said of the omicron variant. “I worry that as our cases continue to rise, we are going to see more and more people in the hospital, and it's going to happen when staffing was already challenging.”

Williamson said that even though omicron seems to be less severe, it is wrong to dismiss the variant as the equivalent of a cold. There are 210 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about double the amount at the beginning of the month.