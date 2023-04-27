A local non-profit organization committed to generating and applying resources to meet community needs will be awarding a $600 grant to one teacher at Auburn City Schools, Opelika City Schools and Lee County Schools.

The purpose of United Way of Lee County’s classroom enrichment grant is to help local teachers by funding projects or items for their classrooms. The three winners will be able to use the money for anything of their choosing, as long as it’s approved by their administration.

Caitlin Andrews, the community initiatives specialist for the United Way, said this is the first time the organization has offered this grant. It replaces the annual “Stuff the Bus” program that they’ve held since 2010 to provide backpacks and school supplies to children in Lee County.

“We just saw that so many other agencies in the area were already providing school supplies and backpacks and that wasn’t really a need any more for the community,” Andrews said. “So, we want to be sure that we’re always intentional with the programs that we do have. We didn’t see anything really like the grant that we’re doing now.”

Andrews said ACS does have an in-house program that they do with their teachers, but United Way wanted to offer something for the whole county.

These funds will not only benefit the teachers, but also serve the educational needs of the students.

The release from United Way said the average teacher spends about $500 to $1,000 a year out of pocket on their classrooms.

“We know that teachers are going to be spending out of pocket for their students to give them everything that they need in the classroom and create the best experience for them throughout the school year,” Andrews said. “So, we just hope that this grant will alleviate some of that out-of-pocket expense, some of that financial burden for them and allow them to do something that maybe they wouldn’t in their classroom otherwise.”

Those applying for the grant must be a teacher at Auburn City Schools, Opelika City Schools or Lee County Schools. Teachers can apply themselves or can be nominated by someone else. Teachers will need to submit their information and a description of what they’d like to use the funds for starting May 1. The last day to apply is at noon on May 12. Applications can be found on the United Way of Lee County website at unitedwayofleecounty.com.

The community will have a chance to vote for one teacher from each school once a day starting May 17 and ending May 31 at noon. Voting will also take place on the United Way’s website. Winners will be announced on June 1.

“We want our local educators to know that we see the hard work, heart and soul they put into their work,” Andrews said in a release. “I hope teachers take this opportunity to apply for something fun their students can enjoy all year long. And I hope this grant can help create long lasting memories and impact for the children in our school systems.”

United Way is able to offer this grant through funds donated from the community to the organization. Andrews said they plan to make this an annual grant and also hope to be able to offer more to each school system in the future.

The non-profit goal is to continue to improve and strengthen the community by focusing on and funding organizations and programs working in four key impact areas: education, health, crisis, and families and communities.