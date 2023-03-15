For the first time, the cities of Auburn and Opelika and a local church will be partnering together to host a community job fair on Wednesday.

The Opelika Workforce Council, Industrial Development Board of the City of Auburn and True Deliverance Holiness Church of Auburn decided to make a joint effort to help citizens get engaged in the workforce in neighborhoods throughout both cities.

The event will be held at the newly constructed Event Center on campus of True Deliverance Holiness Church on 936 N. Donahue Drive in Auburn starting with a morning session 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and an afternoon session from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“We are excited about this community effort to reach potential applicants for the many great careers that are available in our area,” Lori Huguley, CEcD, Director of Opelika Economic Development said in a release.

Right now, the Auburn-Opelika MSA has a workforce participation rate of approximately 56 percent, according to the release, and this event will be geared towards reaching out to the other 44 percent of eligible workers.

“As one of the fasting growing MSAs in Alabama, we are partnering with our neighboring community and the faith-based community to reach additional talent looking for great opportunities,” Amy Brabham, Workforce Development Director, City of Auburn Economic Development said in a release.

On Wednesday, 29 companies will be onsite presenting job opportunities to applicants, including the following: ADS – Energy, Afni, Inc., Arbor Springs Health and Rehab, Auburn City Schools, Auburn University Facilities, Baxter, Bonnie Plants, Briggs and Stratton, Car Tech LLC, City of Auburn, CoachComm, Cumberland Plastic Solutions, Donghee, East Alabama Health, Hanwha Advanced Materials America, Hanwha Cimarron, HL Mando, I-Pex Manufacturing, JoAnn Distribution Center, Leonard Peterson, Nashville Wire Products, Niagara Bottling, LLC, Opelika City Schools, Pharmavite, RAPA, SCA, Inc., Shinhwa Auto USA, Sodexo and Walmart Distribution Center.

There will also be several community resource partners onsite to help attendees needing assistance with common employment barriers such as available childcare, transportation and additional training. Those partners include Goodwill Career Center, Lee Russell Council of Governments, Opelika Career Center, Southern Union State Community College and United Way of Lee County.

No previous registration is required to attend this event. Resumes are encouraged but also not required.

For more information, contact Griffin O’Connor at goconnor@opelika-al.gov.