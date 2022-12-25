Auburn-Opelika area first responders and medical professionals keep holiday spirit high while working Christmas Day

For first responders and medical professionals who work on Christmas, the holiday often looks a little different from how other people celebrate. While the rest of the world is opening gifts under Christmas trees and sharing dinner with loved ones, these public servants are often on the job, working to keep others safe.

It can be tough, they say, to be away from loved ones on Christmas, though they do find ways to adapt. Regardless, the nature of public service requires for somebody be on call. Local fire departments, police departments, and hospitals are open 365 days a year.

It’s with this in mind that Opelika-Auburn News reached out to local public safety and medical professionals who have to work Christmas Day and see how they celebrate. The following excerpts were taken from interviews with 13 individuals from across a wide swath of public safety and medical fields in the Auburn-Opelika area.

How is it working on Christmas as a first responder or as medical personnel?

“It feels like just another day to me, however we still miss being with our family. We are extremely thankful for the citizens. They make it a little easier by their generosity and support.”—Bradley Fleming, Firefighter and Paramedic with Opelika Fire Department

“It can be tough on the family life. I have a daughter whose first Christmas is this year, and I will not be with her on Christmas morning. I also missed her first Halloween and Thanksgiving this year.”—Matt George, Patrolman, Auburn Police Division

“The people I work with are my family, so it is really like being with my second family. One Christmas, I was working and missing my kids, and I stopped to look around and realized how much I love the people I work with. They are my family, too. When you look at it from that angle it really makes it easier.”—Edwina Segrest, Charge Nurse for the Emergency Department at East Alabama Medical Center

How do you juggle your holiday schedule between work and time with family?

“I ensure that my off time is dedicated to my family while I’m with them. We wrap presents, watch Christmas movies, eat good food, and I hunt with my sons.”—Tom Sitter, Patrol Officer, and K9 Handler at Auburn Police Department

“You do the best you can. It takes a good family support system to do this job. They sacrifice just as much as we do when it comes to time. You just have to find the right balance.”- Sgt. Allen McGinty, Auburn Fire Department

“Through the years, our emergency department staff has tried to swap with each other to accommodate Christmas Day for nurses with small children. I typically try to be off on Christmas Eve, because my family and extended family aims to get together during that time. So, we all help each other with scheduling around our family’s needs and season of life.”—Edwina Segrest, Charge Nurse for the Emergency Department at East Alabama Medical Center

Do you and your co-workers do anything special at work to celebrate the holiday?

“Our division participated in a Secret Santa gift exchange this year that helped keep spirits bright. As for Christmas Day itself, I am looking forward to some hot chocolate and marshmallows and spending the work-day with thoughtful and caring coworkers.”- Trent Mitchell, Communications Supervisor, Auburn Police Division

“Our director buys Christmas Cactus plants and our employees pass them out to patients on each floor. The cafeteria provides a free meal to all employees on Christmas Day, so we get together in the cafeteria and have lunch together.”—Jerry Walker, Lead Worker in Environmental Services at EAMC

“In EMS, there’s what you plan to do, and what actually happens. We plan to enjoy a meal together during important holidays, however, oftentimes, we are busy responding to calls for service and end up just grabbing a quick bite during a brief downtime between calls.”- Randy Boone, Paramedic at EAMC

“The Opelika Fire Department has a Christmas party for all shifts. Opelika Firefighters and their families are invited to celebrate with gifts from Santa for the kids, individuals receive awards for their accomplishments throughout the year, and share a home cooked meal together.” -Bradley Fleming, Firefighter and Paramedic with Opelika Fire Department

How is it working Christmas compared to a normal workday? Is it easier, tougher, slower?

“Christmas is as normal as any other night for me, although there seems to be a little more volume.”—Katrina Flournoy, Switchboard Operator at EAMC

“It depends. Some days it may be a bit slower due to people being out of town, but other times it may be very busy due to lots of folks traveling or doing things they haven’t done in a significant amount of time.”- Landon Grooms, Student Firefighter, Auburn Fire Department

“I would say it’s slower on Christmas Day because we don’t have as many elective surgeries planned the week prior!”- Aly Tucker, LPN, EAMC

“Working on Christmas Day, to me, is typically slower and easier than an average workday. However, it does not mean that all Christmas work days are the same. There is always the potential to have major emergencies on Christmas and we maintain a state of readiness to respond to those calls.”- Garrett Kemp, Career Firefighter, Auburn Fire Department

“There is no telling when an emergency will happen, so I am not sure how it will look compared to other days. But if there is an emergency, we are ready to assist!”- Emily Scarpa, Communications Officer, Auburn Police Department

What traditions do enjoy most about the holiday?

“I enjoy getting together with family that I don’t see often around the holidays! My favorite thing to do during these get-togethers is playing dirty Santa!”- Aly Tucker, LPN, EAMC

“My favorite traditions are getting together with friends and family to enjoy some time off.”- Sgt. Allen McGinty, Auburn Fire Department

“As a kid, we were often sent out to go Christmas caroling to our friend’s or neighbors’ houses. Who knows—perhaps we will find time to carol some of the other first responders working with us on Christmas Day.”—Trent Mitchell, Communications Supervisor, Auburn Police Division

“The traditions I enjoy the most are getting to set up the Christmas tree and holiday decorations.”- Blake Schwab, Career Firefighter, Auburn Fire Department

What do look forward to the most when you see your family?

“I enjoy just that, getting to see everyone come together and spend quality time that may have been missed throughout the busyness of every day life. When everyone comes together and has the opportunity to bond over meals and stories, that makes the holiday special to me.”- Garrett Kemp, Career Firefighter, Auburn Fire Department

“So often, we focus on the giving/receiving of gifts during Christmas, but I look forward to making memories. They last longer and don’t require batteries.”- Randy Boone, Paramedic at EAMC

“We have four boys, so it’s wonderful seeing them excited on Christmas morning. Later in the day, we visit my family and continue the celebration. I’d be a liar if I said the food wasn’t something else I’m looking forward to!”—Tom Sitter, Patrol Officer, and K9 Handler at Auburn Police Department

“I look forward to just spending time with them and taking a minute to relax and enjoy the holiday time. We like to play games, watch Christmas movies, and eat big family meals.”—Landon Grooms, Student Firefighter, Auburn Fire Department