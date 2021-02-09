 Skip to main content
Auburn-Opelika area Walmarts selected to administer COVID-19 vaccine
Multiple Walmart locations in Auburn and Opelika, as well as the Auburn Sam’s Club, will be administrating COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that eligible Alabamians can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Walmart and Sam’s Club locations throughout the state.

Among the locations are multiple in the east Alabama area. Locations offering COVID-19 vaccines in the area include:

  • Walmart – 2643 Hwy. 280, Alexander City
  • Sam’s Club – 335 Bent Creek Rd., Auburn
  • Walmart – 2047 E. University Dr., Auburn
  • Walmart – 1717 S. College St., Auburn
  • Walmart – 1810 Shug Jordan Pkwy., Auburn
  • Walmart – 2900 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
  • Walmart – 3700 Hwy. 280/431 N., Phenix City
  • Walmart – 3864 U.S. Hwy. 80 W., Phenix City
  • Walmart – 3501 20th Ave., Valley

Walmart and Sam's Club are working with the federal government to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in 22 states as a part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccinations.

In Alabama, the state allocates which locations receive the vaccine and how many doses. The program will be implemented incrementally, based on the available supply of COVID-19 vaccines, according to previous reports.

Appointments will increase once additional doses become available. To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit: walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

Those currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama include:

  • Healthcare workers
  • People age 65 and older
  • First responders
  • Corrections officers
  • Food and agriculture workers
  • U.S. Postal Service workers
  • Manufacturing workers
  • Grocery store workers
  • Public transit workers
  • People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and high education)
  • Childcare workers
  • Judiciary, including, but not limited to circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys

Abby Driggers contributed to this story

