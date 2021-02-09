Auburn-Opelika area Walmarts selected to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Multiple Walmart locations in Auburn and Opelika, as well as the Auburn Sam’s Club, will be administrating COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that eligible Alabamians can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Walmart and Sam’s Club locations throughout the state.

Among the locations are multiple in the east Alabama area. Locations offering COVID-19 vaccines in the area include:

Walmart – 2643 Hwy. 280, Alexander City

Sam’s Club – 335 Bent Creek Rd., Auburn

Walmart – 2047 E. University Dr., Auburn

Walmart – 1717 S. College St., Auburn

Walmart – 1810 Shug Jordan Pkwy., Auburn

Walmart – 2900 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika

Walmart – 3700 Hwy. 280/431 N., Phenix City

Walmart – 3864 U.S. Hwy. 80 W., Phenix City

Walmart – 3501 20th Ave., Valley

Walmart and Sam's Club are working with the federal government to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in 22 states as a part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccinations.

