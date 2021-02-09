Auburn-Opelika area Walmarts selected to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Multiple Walmart locations in Auburn and Opelika, as well as the Auburn Sam’s Club, will be administrating COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals.
The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that eligible Alabamians can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Walmart and Sam’s Club locations throughout the state.
Among the locations are multiple in the east Alabama area. Locations offering COVID-19 vaccines in the area include:
- Walmart – 2643 Hwy. 280, Alexander City
- Sam’s Club – 335 Bent Creek Rd., Auburn
- Walmart – 2047 E. University Dr., Auburn
- Walmart – 1717 S. College St., Auburn
- Walmart – 1810 Shug Jordan Pkwy., Auburn
- Walmart – 2900 Pepperell Pkwy., Opelika
- Walmart – 3700 Hwy. 280/431 N., Phenix City
- Walmart – 3864 U.S. Hwy. 80 W., Phenix City
- Walmart – 3501 20th Ave., Valley
Walmart and Sam's Club are working with the federal government to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in 22 states as a part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccinations.
In Alabama, the state allocates which locations receive the vaccine and how many doses. The program will be implemented incrementally, based on the available supply of COVID-19 vaccines, according to previous reports.
Appointments will increase once additional doses become available. To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit: walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.
Those currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama include:
- Healthcare workers
- People age 65 and older
- First responders
- Corrections officers
- Food and agriculture workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers
- People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and high education)
- Childcare workers
- Judiciary, including, but not limited to circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys
