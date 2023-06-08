The cities of Opelika and Auburn plan to combine their efforts for Juneteenth celebrations this year and stretch events over four days. Each city has planned two days of Juneteenth events.

Opelika will kick off the holiday weekend on Friday, June 16, at the Courthouse Square downtown. The 6 p.m. event will include live entertainment from The Established Band, DJ Lee McCants, “The Fraternities and Sororities Stroll-Off,” dance competitions, games, vendors, community resources, voter’s registration, food and more.

“Juneteenth is a historic milestone reminding Americans of the triumph of the human spirit over the harshness of slavery and the basic civil rights of freedom and equality for all,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller read from a proclamation at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Juneteenth, short for “June Nineteenth,” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed, according to History.com. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday, according to the website.

Janataka Holmes, a member of the Opelika Juneteenth Committee, said the Opelika event on June 16 will include a march around the square to highlight social injustices.

“We try to make sure that we as a city stay vigilant, so we don’t have to deal with those things,” Holmes said.

The following day, Opelika will hold a “Mrs. Senior Citizens Juneteenth Pageant” at the Covington Recreation Center beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first time the city has hosted this pageant. Henrietta Crittenden-Snipes said they hope to make it an annual event as well.

Auburn will hold its first annual Juneteenth parade on Sunday, June 18, on Boykin Street. The 5 p.m. parade will begin at the Boykin Recreation Center and end at Drake Middle School.

“I know it’s Father’s Day,” said Auburn Ward 1 Councilwoman Connie Fitch-Taylor. “Enjoy your father, come out, watch about 45 minutes of a parade going down Boykin.”

There will be a free for the public Juneteenth celebration at Keisel Park from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Fitch-Taylor said there would be free food, entertainment, concessions, games, and prizes.

“Just come out for those four days and enjoy the events,” Fitch-Taylor said. “I just look forward to seeing all of you there.”

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders will both give proclamations this year.

- Opelika-Auburn News reporter John West contributed to this article.

Photo gallery: Juneteenth celebrations this weekend in Opelika and Auburn