Auburn-Opelika experts offer safety tips for Halloween weekend

While Halloween night is a fun and exciting time to dress up in costumes and go trick-or-treating, it’s important to remember safety tips to ensure the holiday is a good one to remember.

The official day for door-to-door trick-or-treating for Auburn will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and for Opelika will be Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Local law enforcement agencies will be patrolling throughout the night.

“We will certainly have our standard complement of deputies out on patrol and they will be looking in particular during those hours of trick-or-treating that have been designated in the different areas,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

Jones asks parents or guardians to accompany children while trick-or-treating and to stay in well-lit, familiar neighborhoods.

If out after dark, Jones said wear reflective material or bring flashlights or glow sticks.

“Whatever goodies that the kids get, be sure to check through everything and make sure it hasn’t been tampered with or altered in some shape, form or fashion,” he said.

He advises citizens to be cautious of non-commercial candies and homemade items and to not eat anything that looks like it has been unwrapped or has a broken seal.

Only visit homes with porch lights on. If you don’t want trick-or-treaters coming to your door, turn off your porch lights or post a sign.

The American Automobile Association said Halloween is one of the deadliest days of the year for pedestrians and reminds drivers to watch out for children and families who will be trick-or-treating through neighborhoods.

“Halloween falls on a Monday this year, it’s likely festivities could start as early as the end of the week and continue through the weekend,” AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said in a release. “We encourage people who are out celebrating this weekend and on Halloween to be alert, avoid distractions and never drive impaired.”

Statistics show that children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to the National Safety Council.

Motorists are encouraged to drive five miles slower than the speed limit in neighborhoods to allow for extra time to react if a child darts in front of the vehicle.

AAA also advises drivers to wear seatbelts, avoid distractions, drive sober and assign a designated sober driver if you plan to drink.

About one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United State involve drunk drivers, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Citizens who plan to go trick-or-treating are asked to use crosswalks when available, look both ways before crossing the street, keep an eye on the road while crossing, walk facing traffic and stay as far to the left of the road.

The National Fire Protection Association reminds parents to be aware of potential fire risks and to take simple precautions.

“With a little added awareness and planning, people can enjoy a fun-filled Halloween and stay fire-safe in the process,” Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA, said in a release.

Keep decorations such as cornstalks, crepe paper, dried flowers and similar flammable decorations away from flames and heat sources.

Between 2014 and 2019, there has been an annual average of 770 home structure fires that began with decorations, and two out five of these incidents occurred because the decorations were too close to a heat source, according to the NFPA.

Instead of using flames for jack-o’-lanterns, use battery-powered candles or glow sticks. If you choose to use a real candle, the NFPA says to use extreme caution, keep it away from other decorations and use long fireplace matches or a utility lighter.

If using candles for decoration, keep them well-attended, remind children of the dangers of open flames and remember to extinguish them before leaving the area.

Make sure no decorations are blocking exits and escape routes.

The NFPA also encourages citizens to make sure smoke alarms are functional and up to date.