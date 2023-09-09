With the help of community partners, Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity has started a project to build three homes for families in Opelika.

Executive Director Mark Grantham said this would not be possible without the Stone Martin Builders team, the City of Opelika, West Fraser Lumber and Wells Fargo.

“It would have taken our Habitat affiliate three years to build these homes. But thanks to our partnership with the City of Opelika and the Stone Martin Builders Team, three hardworking families will become homeowners this year,” Grantham said.

Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning at the site on 226 Cherry Ave. in Opelika to celebrate the project. This will be organization’s 74th, 75th and 76th home. They’re also in the process of building home No. 77 in Auburn on Bedell Avenue.

Grantham said AOHFH usually builds one home a year. With the help of Stone Martin, the organization has been able to work on more projects. Last year, they were able to build two homes in the Auburn Westview subdivision in partnership with the City of Auburn.

With Stone Martin’s support, home No. 72 on Foster Street was completed in December 2022. With the help of Auburn University students, home No. 73 on Bedell Avenue was completed in July 2023.

Construction on the three Opelika homes is expected to begin in October and reach completion in December. Grantham said the goal is to have it done by Christmas.

The three families that will be moving into the homes have been selected, and Grantham said the new homeowners will be revealed at a later date.

Major Daniel P. Hatcher, a retired U.S. Army veteran and current Habitat board president, said people coming together for a goal such as this is what America is supposed to represent. He commended the community, companies, churches, banks and city government for the unity.

“What you’re seeing here today is my America. This is the United States of America. This is what we do,” Hatcher said.

Grantham thanked God for providing community members to support the project and for providing all the resources that are needed to make it possible.

“You all are helping families — real families — feel real equity through homeownership in their life,” Grantham said.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, who has been recovering from appendix surgery, attended the groundbreaking event. He described it as a significant day for Opelika.

“Part of the American dream for many of us is homeownership. So because of Habitat, Stone Martin, the bank, (they’re) all part of making sure three more hard working Opelika families will realize that American dream of homeownership,” Fuller said.

Frank Plan, president of Stone Martin Builders, feels blessed to have the opportunity to partner with AOHFH. After looking at the Habitat for Humanity national website, Plan said the organizations mission “hit home” for him.

Plan quoted the website, “Habitat for Humanity builds more than houses. Together we’re helping families build: strength, stability and self-reliance.” He went on to repeat, ‘together we build better lives,’ not houses. Together we build better lives.”

Plan said it’s a mission that Stone Martin shares— building quality, affordable homes.

The Stone Martin Builders team is a nationally recognized homebuilder with local offices in Opelika. The company supports AOHFH, Opelika Ball Fields, Storybook Farm and other local nonprofits.

Grantham recognized West Fraser Lumber, a sawmill company in Opelika, for providing the lumber for the three house project and Wells Fargo for donating the land for the new homes.

Rev. Clifford Jones of Greater Peace Baptist Church concluded the ceremony with prayer. He asked God to bless the project, the new homes, the families and the workers involved.