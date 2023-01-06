Auburn-Opelika named top-five growth city in America by U-Haul

Every year U-Haul releases data on the top growth cities and states in America, as defined by the number of one-way truck rentals it sees in a calendar year.

This annual report, called the U-Haul Growth Index, listed the Auburn-Opelika area as the No. 5 growth city in America for 2022. The past year marks a return to the top of the index for the local area. Auburn-Opelika was listed at No. 4 in 2020 but tumbled to No. 23 in 2021.

According to the company, people coming to the Auburn-Opelika area in one-way U-Haul trucks actually dropped 10% over 2021. U-Haul departures, however, dropped 14%. Due to fewer people leaving the area, new arrivals in the community wound up accounting for 54% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic, adding to the area's net growth.

According to U-Haul Company of Central Alabama President, Kiya Blair, there are three reasons for so many people coming and staying: Auburn University, the convenient location along the I-85 corridor, and the schools.

“In my opinion, a lot of the growth comes from Auburn University,” Blair said in a recent press release. “Auburn-Opelika is also about halfway between Montgomery and LaGrange, Ga., so it makes for a good area to settle. LaGrange is home to a lot of support manufacturing companies for the automotive industry, so some people work there and settle in the Auburn-Opelika market because of the nice, safe neighborhoods. The public school system here is really good and many young families make their way to the area for schools alone.”

Blair added that Auburn-Opelika has seen a positive growth trend for years.

The area isn’t the only Alabama metro to appear near the top of the U-Haul Growth Index this year. The Huntsville market also cracked the top 10, coming in at No. 9 on U-Haul’s list.

The remainder of the top five cities included Ocala Fla. in first place, Sacramento-Roseville, Calif., in second, Madison, Wis., in third, and Palm Beach-Melbourne, Fla. in fourth place.

The South continues to be a major draw for people moving from other parts of the country. U-Haul’s top 10 growth states for 2022 was dominated by the southern region. Texas (No. 1), Florida (No. 2), South Carolina (No. 3), North Carolina (No. 4,) Virginia (No. 5), Tennessee (No. 6), and Georgia (No. 8) all placed within U-Haul's top 10.

Additionally, Alabama placed at No. 20 on the list of 2022 top growth states in the country.

That was a massive jump for the Yellow Hammer state over 2021 when it placed at No. 46. Alabama matched Virginia for the biggest jump on the U-Haul chart for 2022.