The Auburn-Opelika Tourism started accepting photo entries for its sixth annual Summer Photo Contest on Thursday.

Photo submissions must be taken in Auburn or Opelika, but contestants do not have to live in the area to participate. It doesn’t matter when the photos were shot and it’s free to enter the contest. The winner will be announced in the first week of September.

“Our team is always looking for images that tell a story about our destination,” said Cat Bobo, Auburn-Opelika Tourism’s communications manager. “The photo contest is a way that we can hear that story told through the eyes of our locals and visitors.”

Professional and amateur photographers of all skill levels can submit their work for a chance to win a $500 gift card to Cameragraphics or the Auburn-Opelika business of their choice, which is subject to restrictions.

Bobo said it’s a pleasure to see artists at various skill levels and they’re all “equally enamored with how participants interpret our content criteria.”

“What I think of as a local treasure can be so different from somebody who lives in Opelika or somebody who frequents Chewacla State Park, for example,” she said. “Auburn and Opelika can look totally different depending on the eyes of the photographer. It’s both enlightening and educational to see what our participants see.”

AO Tourism will judge the photos on four aspects: originality, creativity, overall artistic appeal and local emphasis. Photo content can include landmarks and attractions, local events and activities, food and drink, outdoor scenery and more.

Adam Sparks, Opelika-Auburn News photographer, was named the winner of the 2022 Summer Photo Contest with a photo that he took in 2016 that captured a lightning strike over Samford Hall on Auburn University’s campus.

Submitted photos might be used in future marketing materials. Auburn-Opelika Tourism will give credit to the artist and asks contestants to leave off the watermarks.

To enter, visit www.aotourism.com/photo-contest and submit your work. There is no entry fee. The deadline to submit content is August 31.

Contestants can enter multiple times and can submit up to three images per entry.

The Auburn-Opelika Tourism staff will narrow down the submitted photos to the top three, which they will post on social media for followers to vote for their favorite.