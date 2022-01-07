Auburn-Opelika Tourism named Alabama's Tourism Organization of the Year

The Alabama Tourism Department has named Auburn-Opelika Tourism the Tourism Organization of the Year.

This award recognizes the most successful contributions to Alabama’s tourism industry, which is a $13.4 billion industry and has supported about 165,230 jobs in 2020, according to a release.

At the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism that was held on Thursday, State Tourism Director Lee Sentell presented this award to AO Tourism president John Wild.

“I’m just really honored to be recognized from peers all around the state and to receive an award like this,” Wild said. “In a humble way, it’s an example of what we do behind the scenes all the time or even during a pandemic.”

Wild said that Robyn Bridges, vice president of Auburn-Opelika Tourism, was “instrumental” in applying for the award.

“We’re absolutely thrilled,” Bridges said. “We have great people in the state doing really good work, so to be recognized is fantastic.”