Auburn-Opelika Tourism named Alabama's Tourism Organization of the Year

The Alabama Tourism Department has named Auburn-Opelika Tourism the Tourism Organization of the Year.
This award recognizes the most successful contributions to Alabama’s tourism industry, which is a $13.4 billion industry and has supported about 165,230 jobs in 2020, according to a release.
At the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism that was held on Thursday, State Tourism Director Lee Sentell presented this award to AO Tourism president John Wild.
“I’m just really honored to be recognized from peers all around the state and to receive an award like this,” Wild said. “In a humble way, it’s an example of what we do behind the scenes all the time or even during a pandemic.”
Wild said that Robyn Bridges, vice president of Auburn-Opelika Tourism, was “instrumental” in applying for the award.
“We’re absolutely thrilled,” Bridges said. “We have great people in the state doing really good work, so to be recognized is fantastic.”
During 2020, a difficult time for the industry, AO Tourism was recognized for its dedication to the community through their social media campaigns, a restaurant meal exchange program and partnerships with local businesses.
One business they were able to partner with was John Emerald Distillery.
When there wasn’t any sanitizer available, Bridges said, AO Tourism worked with the distillery to begin producing hand sanitizer along with its alcohol production, so they could provide sanitizer to local businesses and residents.
Wild and Bridges said their goal is to serve visitors and provide positive impact to the community.
“We are not here to win awards or to be recognized,” Bridges said. “We’re here to serve this community and make this community better.”