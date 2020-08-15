Auburn Parks and Rec taking fall registrations

The 2020 Auburn Parks and Recreation fall brochure is now available online and some printed copies are available at the Harris Center.
Fall program registration is underway at the Harris Center, 425 Perry St., and online or mail registration is available for some programs. Registration at the Harris Center will run through Aug. 27.
Go to auburnalabama.org/parks/brochure to view the fall brochure online.
For additional information email Ann Bergman at abergman@auburnalabama.org or call 334-501-2930.
