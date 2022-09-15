Auburn-Penn State weekend: At least we know the fans will be wearing orange

There is one big question floating around the Auburn football world: Will the players wear orange jerseys for the first time since 1980?

The theme for the game against Penn State is "All Auburn, All Orange," and fans have been instructed to dress accordingly. But some fans are wondering if the iconic orange jerseys will make their comeback this Saturday.

Auburn’s social media team fueled this rumor by changing of Auburn Football’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook profile pictures to an orange AU logo. Meanwhile, defensive end Derick Hall switched his Instagram profile to a picture of himself wearing an orange jersey.

In the team’s weekly press conference on Monday, Hall and linebacker Owen Pappoe said they would both like to wear orange jerseys for the game against the No. 22 Nittany Lions, which is sold out.

It's clear that players will be wearing orange face masks for the first time this season on Saturday.

On campus, students were buzzing about whether the Tigers would clad themselves in orange.

“This might be a good idea because Penn State has navy and white, and we’re navy and white, so this would make a good entrance for the team,” said Auburn University student Kayla Bhodoo.

From 1955 to 1928, Auburn wore orange jerseys 92 times, according to Auburn uniform historian Clint Richardson. The jerseys made a comeback for only four games from 1978 to 1980 under then-head coach Doug Barfield.

“Everybody sees Auburn as a traditional school, but I think some new-age ideas with the jerseys is going to be a good idea,” said another Auburn University student, Eli Lingo.

The social media team continued to tease fans on Thursday with a picture of a zoomed-in blue jersey with the caption, "Tradition."

Fans took to the comments to express their dissatisfaction by writing, “Pain and suffering,” and “Ladies and gents, we’ve been played.”

Stay tuned. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium, and if you don't have a ticket, you can watch it on CBS.

Other Events

Football, Fans and Feathers: 4-5 p.m. Friday, Southeastern Raptor Center, 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive, Auburn. $8/ticket. Watch the hawks, falcons and eagles as they swoop around the amphitheater in this educational presentation.

AUsome Amphibians and Reptiles: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Kreher Preserve and Nature Center, 2222 N. College St., Auburn. $5/person. This family fun event is a hands-on program with live animals indigenous to Alabama including reptiles and amphibians.

Food Truck Friday: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Opelika, North Railroad Avenue. Free. A variety of local food trucks and pop-up shops offer their take on classic dishes.

Come Home to the Corner: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Downtown Auburn. Free. Bring your friends and family to celebrate the night before a home football game with live music, extended shopping hours and more.

Saturdays in the Garden: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, O Grows Community Garden, 1103 Glenn St., Opelika. Free. Join the O Grow’s horticulture staff and learn about gardening and different types of seeds. Oh, and feed the herd of goats!

Concert: Andrew Duhon: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, The Standard Deluxe, 1015 Mayberry Ave. Waverly. $15/ticket. See this Grammy-nominated artist perform 20 minutes outside of Auburn.