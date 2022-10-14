Auburn Planning Commission moves forward again with $44.5 million Lake Wilmore Community Center project

On Thursday evening, the Auburn Planning Commission voted to move forward with the Lake Wilmore Community Center project. If accepted by the Auburn City Council, the decision will clear the way to change Lake Wilmore from a passive city park to an active park. The city council will vote on the project at its Oct. 18 meeting.

The community center is planned to sit on 182 acres on Ogletree Road next to Ogletree Elementary School. The proposed facilities will occupy approximately 35 acres of the property.

City documents put the estimated cost for the entire Lake Wilmore Park development at $44.5 million.

The current plans include building a community recreation center, a covered swimming pool, athletic fields, and a public park. This will be in addition to the walking trails and bike trails that already exist on the property.

City documents confirm the community center will include two gymnasiums, locker rooms, an indoor walking track, a pool with lap lanes, two community activity rooms, a party room, a fitness center and pickleball courts.

“If you look at the demographics, there are a large number of families which would imply a demand for that kind of recreation,” said planning commission member Warren McCord. “You’ve got very little recreational facilities south of the interstate for those that live there and that has been a big growing area as is the north.”

The Lake Wilmore Community Center has been part of the city’s master plan for parks and recreation since 2018. The master plan discusses several other amenities for the property. Those included disk golf, an archery range, a dog park, a greenway, shelters, baseball fields, an open play field, four athletic fields, a concession stand, and three outdoor multi-use courts.

There are also plans to eventually connect both Grove Hill Road and Kent Drive to allow better access to the Community Center. The plans for the Kentwood connection are some time off though.

“The project currently does not include connecting Kentwood,” said Allison Frazier, Auburn Engineering Services Director. "The remainder of Kentwood to the connection would just be graded… it won’t be open to vehicular traffic at this time.”

The city’s decision to build a community center on Ogletree Road has not gone without some amount of criticism. Over a dozen residents stepped forward at the planning commission meeting to protest the development. Citizens brought up concerns regarding long-term effects of development, the effect of traffic on the surrounding neighborhoods, safety, flooding, lighting, loss of existing woodlands and environmental impact.

John Guest, whose property abuts Lake Wilmore Park agreed: “I think it’s a real shame and a step backwards to lose a beautiful park that’s natural,” he said. “In general, I think we’re losing too much green space in Auburn.”

This is the second time the planning commission has voted to move forward on the Lake Wilmore Community Center. They originally recommended approval for the project in February 2020. It then went before the Auburn City Council who also approved to move forward with the project. However due to delays, the project expired. It will now go before the city council a second time next week.

According to the planning commission, the land has been designated for parks, recs, and cemeteries since 2009.