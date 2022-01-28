Auburn Polar Plunge set for Saturday, celebrating 10 years of raising money for Lee County Special Olympics

What started in a backyard pool 10 years ago has grown into a tradition that benefits over 300 athletes throughout four counties.

The Auburn Polar Plunge now takes place at Samford pool every January and has between 50 and 100 applicants willing to jump into the 45-degree water.

The Polar Plunge is Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

The event is put on by the City of Auburn with the proceeds going toward Lee County Special Olympics, the only program of its kind in a 90-mile radius.

“Our Special Olympics program supports athletes throughout Lee, Macon, Russel and Tallapoosa County,” said Elizabeth Kaufman, therapeutic programs coordinator with the City of Auburn. “Athletes in surrounding counties are always welcome to participate in our program.”

As of now, there are around 40 applicants for the event Saturday and Kaufman expects there will be a few walk-ins on the day of.

Participants are encouraged to dress-up to the chosen theme to be entered into a costume contest. This year’s theme is silver to recognize the event’s 10th anniversary according to Kaufman.