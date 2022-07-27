Update: Auburn University Campus Safety gives "all clear" after reports of bomb threat in nursing building

Around 12:30 on Wednesday, Auburn Campus Safety sent the all clear and said that the “emergency has been resolved,” police had cleared the nursing building and “it is safe to resume normal activity.”

A report of a bomb threat at the Auburn University nursing building had been reported by Auburn Campus Safety.

An alert was sent out around noon Wednesday, which told individuals to “stay clear of the area until given all clear.”

The APD investigated the scene and the bomb threat.

Individuals were asked to report suspicious items or activity to the Auburn Police Department.