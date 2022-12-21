Auburn police confirm an 81-year-old woman died in vehicle accident on Moores Mill Road Monday

The Auburn Police Department has confirmed that an 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a vehicle accident that occurred at 5:33 p.m. Monday near the 2300 block of Moores Mill Road.

The accident involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra, driven by the woman, and a black 2017 Ford F250, driven by a 47-year-old man from Auburn. Police said there were no passengers in either vehicle.

According to the report, police said the man driving the Ford was traveling south on Moores Mill Road and the woman driving the Hyundai was exiting a private drive on the west to enter Moores Mill Road.

Police said the woman appeared to have veered to the right and was struck by the Ford after it swerved in an attempt to avoid the collision.

Auburn Police officers and personnel from Auburn Fire and East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and found the woman unresponsive and entrapped in her vehicle.

She was later pronounced deceased by the attending physician at the EAMC Emergency Room.

No other serious injuries were reported. Police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol use observed at the scene on the part of either driver.

This case remains under investigation by the APD and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.