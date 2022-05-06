Auburn Police Department mourns the loss of K9 Emily

The Auburn Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Emily who passed away Friday after battling cancer.

Sgt. Charles “Bud” Nesmith was Emily’s handler and partner for about six and a half years at the APD. Nesmith is the APD training sergeant, community service sergeant and SWAT team leader.

Emily retired from service in July 2021 and was able to spend her retirement at home with Nesmith and his family.

Throughout her career, Emily worked with local law enforcement agencies as well as state and federal operations, including with the United States Secret Service; Drug Enforcement Administration; CIA; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and United States Marshal’s Services Fugitive Taskforce.

She was also one of the bomb dogs that checked Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Emily was deployed to Iraq for two tours and to Afghanistan for one tour before becoming a K9 police dog for the APD. She “assisted military personnel in improvised explosive devices and weapons cache sweeps,” the release said.

“We will be forever grateful for K9 Emily as she was devoted to serving the Auburn community, the State of Alabama and the United States military,” Auburn Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart stated in a release.