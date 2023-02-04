The Auburn Police Department has released a set of collectible K9 trading cards, including one card for each of the K9s and their handlers in the APD K9 Unit.

The APD said local partnerships with Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine’s Canine Performance Science (CPS), Auburn City Schools, Charter Communications and Global K9 Protection Group have contributed largely to the expansion of APD’s K9 Unit over the years.

In total there are eight – Leon, Mia, Blair, Ikia, Spectrum, Underdog, Ginger and Max. Each of the police dogs have a unique personality and life story, some coming from other countries or even retiring from a different career prior to joining the force, the APD release said.

There are eight collectible cards within the APD deck, and each card features a photo of the K9, their name, the year they joined the force, their nickname, specialty training and a fun fact. It also includes background information such as breed, favorite toy, their handler and more.

Since joining the APD, the K9s are specially trained to locate narcotics, explosives, firearms and assist in searches to locate missing items and/or people. The training the K9 and its handler receive is hands-on and never stops.

The police dogs and their handler spend the majority of their work in the community whether it’s working at special events, working in the Auburn City School system, training at local businesses or demonstrating their specialties during a public demonstration.

“By having the cards available to hand out, K9 handlers will have a chance to create a connection with community members, especially the younger generations,” the release said. “It is a great way to make learning about safety fun, start a conversation and get to know local police officers and their four-legged partners.”

Anyone can start collecting all eight cards in the APD deck now. When you meet a member of the K9 Unit, just say hello and ask for their card. Police want to remind citizens to make sure to ask for permission before petting a working police dog.