Auburn University professor Thomas Cullen fell in love with dinosaurs as a kid after watching the Jurassic Park movies in theaters. Now, Cullen is a paleontologist who helped debunk the way Steven Spielberg’s opus portrayed the giant reptiles.

Cullen is part of an international team that recently caught thunderous national media attention for showing that Tyrannosaurus Rex and Velociraptors look a little different from the popular conceptions propagated by movies like Jurassic Park. Spielberg’s dinosaurs had teeth prominently and terrifyingly on constant display, much like a modern crocodile. Cullen and his team, however, have shown instead that the T-Rex and Velociraptors had lips that covered their teeth much like a modern monitor lizard.

“Everyone’s heard of Tyrannosaurus. I think being able to have played a part in what we think about that animal and what it looked like definitely has a broad impact,” said Cullen, an assistant professor with the College of Sciences and Mathematics’ Department of Geosciences at UA.

It had a broad impact indeed. Cullen and his colleagues originally published their findings on Science.org. When the news broke of how the well-known and loved dinosaur perception had been upended, multiple national outlets including The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal began reporting on their discovery.

The Auburn professor spent an entire week talking to people all day long about his findings. Despite having published nearly 30 papers in his 10-year career, he says he had never encountered that kind of attention before. However, there are two media outlets that Cullen is proud latched onto the story: National Geographic and the Canadian National News.

“Growing up, I was reading National Geographic all the time and looking at all the cool stuff they’re doing,” Cullen said. “It’s pretty wild to be featured in that magazine. And then the other one (for me as a Canadian) is I was able to appear very briefly on the Canadian National News that they play every night. My parents saw that, so that was pretty neat.”

Cullen, 34, is originally from Ottawa and earned his doctorate in Ecology & Evolutionary Biology from the University of Toronto. He went on to work at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, drawing samples from the well-known Sue T-Rex skeleton.

Cullen just started teaching at Auburn in January. Much of his work on the T-Rex and Velociraptor study was done while he was still a post-doctoral student at the Field Museum.

His team looked at things like tooth wear, size and scale of teeth and bone anatomy to come to their new conclusion that these famous reptiles actually had lips. However, Cullen warns not to think of them as like being flexible like the lips of a mammal.

“They wouldn’t be able to snarl, they wouldn’t able to smile or do anything like that,” Cullen said. “It would just be kind of an extension of the tissue that’s already there on the side of their head.”

However, Cullen still says it’s “pretty neat” to be part of the change in perception of such iconic animals.

“I don’t think you can do much better than changing the way people think about T-Rex in terms of being a paleontologist,” he said.